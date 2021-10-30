dominican-choir-festival-revives-this-artistic-sector

The choral activity remains in force in the Dominican Republic. On Friday there was a formidable demonstration with the celebration of the National Choir Festival 2021, at the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National Library.

Several choral groups showed their talent and each of their artistic virtues, bringing together dozens of children, adolescents and adults.

The Choir of the National Conservatory of Music, Koribe Choir, Fundarmoniartes Youth Choir, Community Action Choir, Dominican Company Choir of Artists with Disabilities, Schola Cantorum and the National Dominican Children’s Choir were the participants of this event, where they managed to capture and move the public with each of their presentations.

The activity began at 6 : 00 on Friday afternoon, specifically in the Juan Bosch Auditorium of the library.

Each group exhibited their musical repertoire and received a certificate of participation granted by the organizers of the act.

All the presentations caused div There are many emotions in each viewer. Even though one was different from the other, they knew how to enchant the audience and achieve several standing ovations from those present.

One of the best parts was hearing how happy many of the participants were.

One of them even said: “My experience has been much more than gratifying, the National Children’s Choir is more than a choir, it is my home.”

In addition, she thanked its director for each teaching given to the singers, not only in the musical field, but also in their lives.

Ángel Herdz, director of the National Choir of Dominican Children and Schola Cantorum, has been concerned with rescuing child and youth talent in the Dominican Republic, giving opportunity to people from all social spheres, and mainly with artistic attitudes to belong to these groups.

“The National Children’s Choir is the result of the Choral Program, which is a proposal made to the Ministry of Culture with the purpose of creating choral groups in the country , that they have a certain professional level. And as a result of the choral school, we have the Schola Cantorum, which is a group of enthusiastic young people who want to sing. So, they have met under my direction, but with the support of the harmonica foundation, so that this group can grow and have professional criticism as well, “said Ángel Herdz.

He also commented that the last The institution has not made its debut yet, but it is planning to hold a concert where they will perform formally.

It was an activity where there was much to enjoy, from meringues and choreographies to harmonies and ballads. It was a great experience both for the participants and for the general public.

The act concluded at approximately 8: 00 at night and for each of those present it was a full night of art, magic and a lot of talent.