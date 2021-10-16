Dj Adoni is proclaimed the first DJ in history to fill the United Palace in NY

Dj Adoni is proclaimed the first DJ in history to fill the United Palace in NY

Dominican DJ Adoni proclaimed himself “the first DJU in history to fill the United Palace in New York without announcing the artists”, in a presentation scheduled for this Saturday 16.

“This DJ was born in the DR, whoever is proud of this achievement let me know here”, posted the music mixer.

DJ Adoni reported a ” sold out “or sold out at the United Palace, a stage where the most popular Dominican singers have performed for several decades.

At the United Palace” there will be a before and after in my career “, he assured.

Julio Adoni Gross, his real name, is the most successful Dominican mixer in recent times.

The musician just sold out a tour of Full house presentations in several Dominican cities for a total of 8 presentations that, according to a press release sent to Listín Diario, charged for each one 500 one thousand pesos (4 million pesos in total).

“I am more than I am grateful for the support and love that all my Dominican people show me, the truth is that without you I would not have been able to achieve it “, said the musician.

The young man has become popular for musical mixes that he achieves and by humorous phrases such as “Whoever wants to waste his time, let me advise”, “I’m in ugly blunt” and “Attention neighbor if the noise bothers you, move out of the neighborhood”, among others, which have become part of the collection popular.