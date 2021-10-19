dj-adoni-has-a-great-reason-to-mix-music:-his-son

The most emotional moment of DJ Adoni’s presentation at the United Palace in New York starred with his son. With him in his arms, between tears and with a broken voice, the Dominican mixer said that his first-born son has been his greatest motivation in life.

“I’m not going to cry because I’m half a crybaby, but from the heart, this little boy that you see here is the one for whom I go out to Jose every day. He who is a father has to feel identified with me ”, said Adoni.

DJ Adoni recorded last Saturday the greatest success of his career, on a night full of emotions and surprises as promised.

Once again DJ Adoni demonstrated what is done and the connection it has with its public, managing to burst the United Palace and make the whole public vibrate with emotion throughout the night, in what was a show without waste together with “his friends”, the artists and figures invited to be part of one of the most important nights of his career as a DJ.

The event opened with the presentation of Urbanda and featured the participation of artists such as Joe Veras, El Prodigio, Kiko “El Crazy”, Randy (from the duo Yowel and Randy), Luis Vargas, Bulova and Dowba Montana.

It also included Farruko, with who DJ Adoni has just released “El Incomprendido”, a song that they both sang together and that was one of the loudest moments during the show. The subject has achieved the top positions on digital music platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.

The public remained active from beginning to end, in a show to remember with the incomparable animation of the Dominican DJ, who has just been catapulted as a star of music, with the support of great personalities who showed their support by being part of the show.

This music festival also had the participation of comedians and influencers and with the animation of Radel Ortiz and Mike Toks / Morginia (la gringa).

The hundreds of fans who attended continued to publish videos on social networks, in which the entire public is appreciated chanting and shouting with one voice the iconic phrases of DJ Adoni and of course, the greatest hits of his friends.

El Pacha and Dotol Nastra were in charge of the conduction, while the entire team was with the DJ along with Zamora live, who made the concert’s success possible. The event was covered by Despierta América, Univisión, Hoy Día, Telemundo, Suelta la sopa, Telemicro and Digital 15.

Artists such as “El Alfa ”expressed their pride in the work that DJ Adoni is doing and motivate him to continue working with the same quality as always and to continue making collaborations,“ Thank you for having what is most needed to be successful, discipline and the most important God. You are an example of overcoming it is incredible you are achieving what no urban has achieved and how DJ continues to work is just the beginning #discipline please see an example here DJ Adoni. I give it to the one who works ”, the urban artist published in a comment directed to the mixer on his Instagram account.

Embracing the flag of the Dominican Republic, the land where he was born, Luis Adonis Gross González (DJ Adoni), witnessed how one of his dreams came true, he is expected to continue reaping successes and making more collaborations, he is a star who is just beginning a path that is expected to be full of achievements.