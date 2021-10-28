Director of “The Squid Game” took characters from his own life

Many of the characters in the hit Netflix series “The Squid Game” are based on the life of their South Korean director, who thinks that his themes of economic inequality and the problems of modern capitalism resonated with viewers around the world.

South Korean series Hwang Dong-hyuk had the streaming giant’s most successful debut on its September launch, capturing at least 111 millions of viewers.

His dystopian vision features hundreds of marginalized people clashing in traditional children’s games, all of which Hwang played as a child in Seoul.

The winner can win millions, but the losers die.

Hwang’s works pose critical visions of social problems, power and human suffering, and he based several of his characters, imperfect but close , himself.

As Sang-woo, a troubled banker in the series, Hwang studied at the elite Na University Seoul, and had to struggle financially despite his title.

Like Gi-hun, a laid-off worker and compulsive gambler, Hwang was raised by a widowed mother and his poor family lived in a Underground apartment similar to the one featured in the award-winning film “Parasites” by fellow countryman Bong Joon-ho.

And one of his first experiences abroad inspired him to create Ali, a Pakistani migrant worker abused and exploited by his Korean employer, the director told AFP.

“Korea is a very competitive society. I was lucky to survive the competition and get into a good university, “he declared.

” But when I visited the UK at 24 years ago, a white immigration official at the airport looked at me dismissively and made disparaging remarks. I find it shocking until today, “he said.” I think that day I was like Ali, “he said.

Social decline

Hwang studied journalism and became a pro-democracy activist, and named the main character of “The Squid Game” Gi-hun after a friend of that time.

But the country became he became democratic by the time he graduated and “I couldn’t find an answer to what I was supposed to do in the real world.”

At the beginning, “watching movies was something I did to pass the time,” he commented.

But then, with a video camera of his mother, he discovered “the pleasure of filming something and showing it to other people”.

That “changed my life”,

His first feature film, “My Father” by 2007, is based on the true story of Aaron Bates, an adopted Korean whose search for his biological father led him to a prisoner sentenced to death.

In 2011, his crime drama “Silenced”, based on a real case of sexual abuse that involved children with disabilities city, was a commercial success, as was his comedy “Miss Granny”, by 2014, inspired in part by his mother.

Three years later, if drama Historic “The Fort” addressed a 17th century Korean king who faced a brutal Chinese invasion.

“The Squid Game” refers to various traumatic experiences that shaped the mindset of today’s South Koreans, including the Asian financial crisis of 1997 and the layoffs of 2009 at SsangYong Motors, which led to several suicides.

“With the reference to the SsangYong Motor layoffs, I wanted to show that anyone from the middle class in the world we live in can fall to the bottom of the social ladder,” Hwang told AFP.

Absurd and weird

Jason Bechervaise, professor at Korea Soongsil Cyber ​​University, considers Hwang to be “an established and well-established filmmaker valued for more than 10 years “that” finds ways to and entertain the public. “

” Hwang is part of a capitalist system and the success of his series means that he benefits from that system, but that does not mean that he should not fight with his very nature “, he told AFP.

Areum Jeong, a Korean film scholar at the Sichuan University-Pittsburgh Institute, said that the director often provokes social debates, since before the Netflix series.

“Silenced” addressed “injustice, moral corruption, unresolved issues in the Korean judicial system, and eventually motivated viewers to demand legislative reforms,” ​​he told AFP.

Hwang wrote “The Squid Game” a decade ago but the producers were not interested, the script seemed “too absurd, weird and unrealistic.”

But the emergence of the services of streaming made some materials more viable there than in the cinema, and he resumed the project with the perspective of working with Netflix.

Yes However, he never imagined that “it would become the global sensation that it is now”.

“I think that viewers around the world relate deeply to the issue of social inequality” portrayed in the series, “especially in times of pandemic,” he noted.