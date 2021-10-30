Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Microsoft, Google, Apple

Worldwide Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Adobe Inc.(United States),Dell EMC (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Sony Corporation (Japan),Symantec Corporation (Japan),LockLizard Limited (United Kingdom),Amazon.com, Inc. (United States).

Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Overview:

Since the demand for cloud-based solutions is robustly increasing and upsurging global intellectual property asset will generate enormous demand for Digital Right Management (DRM) over the forecasted period. In addition to this, need to protect the copyright or ownership of intellectual property by controlling an authorized entry is increasing day by day with respect to increasing data thefts and hacking techniques. DRM secures various types of digital contents such as E-books, enterprise-important data, photographs, periodicals, educational material, videos, and others. DRM is a software or technology-enabled tool to administer and protect the digital content from theft and security. DRM applications serve a number of industries including healthcare, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, and retail & consumers.

The segments and sub-section of Digital Rights Management (DRM) market is shown below:

The Study is segmented by Type (Video/Film, Software/APPs, Game, TV/OTT, Others), Software Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Platform (PC, Mobile, TV, Others), End Use Industry (Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Retail), Service (Consulting, Integration, Operation &Maintenance)

Recently, the Artistic Freedom Voucher (AFV) has been introduced to the global market by Dean Baker, which provides a way for consumers to support â€œcreative and artistic work.â€ In this system, each consumer would have a refundable tax credit of $100 to give to any artist of creative work. To restrict fraud, the artists must register with the government. The voucher prohibits any artist that receives the benefits from copyrighting their material for a certain length of time. Consumers can obtain music for a certain amount of time easily and the consumer decides which artists receive the $100. The money can either be given to one artist or to many, the distribution is up to the consumer.



Influencing Market Trend

Enables the Intellectual Property (IP) to Regulate and Minimize Online Piracy Incidents

Introduction to IoT Enabled Smart DRM Software

Market Drivers

Adds an Extra Layer of Protection to Prevent Unauthorized Sharing of Copyrighted Work

Rising Number of Online Piracy Incidents across the Globe

Opportunities:

Stringent Intellectual Property (IP) Laws and Regulations

Increasing Number of Media & Entertainment Companies

Challenges:

Skilled Workforce is Required for Designing Ip Regulatory Tools

