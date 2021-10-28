diego-boneta-says-goodbye-to-his-most-challenging-character:-luis-miguel

From 17 to 50 years. That was the journey that Diego Boneta made as Luis Miguel, the most challenging character of his career, in the Netflix series that premieres its third and final season on Thursday.

“We knew this was the last season, so we really wanted to drop everything, “Boneta told reporters in a video call. “This project absorbed me in absolutely every way, like no other.”

For his interpretation of the nicknamed “Sol de México” in recent years, Boneta, who is also one of the executive producers of “Luis Miguel: La Serie”, required six hours of makeup, wigs and prosthetics. But the most difficult thing for him was to get emotionally involved in one of Luis Miguel’s darkest stages dramatized this season, with legal problems in the United States that almost led him to bankruptcy.

“It was dense, it was heavy. It was to end up totally exhausted emotionally, physically, “said Boneta. “As an actor it was also very interesting to be able to play the Luis Miguel I met … Everything they see portrayed, all the tics, all the gestures, everything he does are things that I saw, that I got from my coexistence with him” .

In the case of Luis Miguel, romance could not be absent and in this latest installment, which includes six episodes, we learn how his relationship with Mariah Carey arose, who is played by British actress Jade Ewen.

“It is the moment in which you see that Luis is no longer the largest star in the universe; now he’s with someone who is more famous than him, “Ewen told the AP by video call from Mexico City. “I think their relationship is very passionate, but also somewhat toxic. I think the two got together at a very difficult time in their lives … As quickly as it started it faded, because you can’t maintain that level of passion all the time. ”

Ewen, who She is also a singer, she had not listened to Luis Miguel before getting involved with the series, but now she considers herself an admirer. On the other hand, he did grow up listening to Carey and recorded his own versions of the songs he performs in the series, including a duet with Boneta that can be seen in the final chapters.

“It was a lot of fun for me because singing was my first love, so it’s something I feel very comfortable with, ”she said. “That’s the time of Mariah that I like the most. I grew up in the 90 listening to their music. The first CD my mom gave me was Mariah’s ‘Daydream’, it’s a huge musical influence. It was great. If you are going to portray Mariah at some point in her career, that is the time to do it. ”

In this season, the United States presents itself as a country where Luis Miguel, with all his fame, he has to make his way, first presenting himself to the Anglo music industry with his duet with Frank Sinatra and then, in the current era, facing justice for a lawsuit filed by his former manager.

“My character is coming into his life. He’s a guy who has to earn Luis Miguel’s trust and he really wins it because the other has no choice, “Plutarco Haza, who plays Luis Miguel’s lawyer, told AP.

After years and very bad experiences with his representatives, including the ambitious Patricio Robles (Pablo Cruz Guerrero), Luis Miguel has very little confidence left, but he clings to old friends like Miguel Alemán Magnani, played in the series by Carlos Ponce.

“We all have a friend that you can count on and that has been Miguel. In this case, he has to get him out of a very big predicament, from financial debts caused by treason, from other problems he’s gotten himself into, ”Ponce told AP.

This season they also return Luis Miguel’s parents, Luisito Rey (Oscar Jaenada) and Marcela Basteri (Anna Favella), showing a hitherto hidden part of their relationship.

And the plot draws closer so much to the present, that the series appears within the series.

Boneta said that one of the references for the final season was the Martin Scorsese film “Raging Bull “(” Wild bull “) because of the great contrasts between the high and low moments of its protagonist, in this case observing Luis Miguel with everything and about to run out of anything.

” I think It is very admirable, and I emphasize this, that he (Luis Miguel) has dared to tell that side of his story. I think that many times the ‘biopics’ soften many things or try to show only the beautiful side and not the totality “, said Boneta.

” For me the most important thing was to tell the truth and do it with great respect ”, he added. “It was really an honor for me to be part of this series.”