died-“gunther”,-the-seventh-friend-in-“friends”

Los Angeles, USA

Actor James Michael Tyler, known for having played the role of the waiter and manager Gunther in the American comedy series “Friends”, died this Sunday at the age of 59.

Tyler’s death was the result of advanced prostate cancer diagnosed in 2018, according to US media.

“If you knew him once, you made a friend for life. He widowed his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life,” the actor’s manager announced in a statement.

“He wanted to help as many people as possible, he courageously shared his story and became an activist for men to have a blood test from the 40 years” to detect the disease, he adds.

In “Friends”, Gunther was the waiter and manager of the “Central Perk” cafeteria, where the protagonists spent much of the series.

Last May, Tyler made a short appearance at a special “Friends” reunion via video call.

On the show the actor commented: “They were the 10 most memorable years of my life, honestly. All these guys were fantastic and it was a pleasure working with them. I felt very, very special. “.

Despite his illness, Tyler continued working and starred in two short films “The Gesture and the Word” and “Processing”, with which he won best actor awards at some film festivals.

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, Tyler’s co-stars on “Friends,” have said goodbye to the actor by sharing photos and videos on their Instagram accounts.