Deputies receive a proposal from José Laluz to improve music content

The permanent commissions of the Media and the Childhood of the Chamber of Deputies received the communicator José La Laluz, who delivered a document in which he raises some proposals with a view to regulating the content in music and inappropriate language in the media.

The former legislator recommended to these delegations that the National Commission of Public Spectacles and Radio (CNEPR) pass under the jurisdiction of the Public Ministry, in order to give the authority to it, to regulate and punish those who violate the norms established in the law.

The communicator outlined that in article 49 of the Constitution of the Republic it establishes that public opinion is exercised without prior censorship, but that the Magna Carta indicates that it must be exercised respecting the right to honor, privacy, as well as the dignity and morals of people, especially with the protection of youth and childhood . “What gives us tools to regulate without censorship, he specified.”

In one of its paragraphs, the document states that they must: “Apply fines equal to twice the sum of the benefits obtained by all the participants in the production, recording, interpretation, presentation, promotion, diffusion and commercialization of the contents that violate the legal and constitutional order of the Dominican Republic. ”

The Media Commission was chaired by Deputy Elpidio Báez, who stated that there is worldwide concern regarding this issue. He reiterated the interest of the plenary to hold an exchange of opinions and consultations with the sectors involved to seek solutions to this problem that manifests itself in all musical genres, but mainly in urban music and in the language of some speakers.

During his speech, the communicator José Laluz, expressed that this situation that affects everyone, will probably get worse since, thanks to the liberation of the internet, after the cold war brought as results that sectors that had never had opportunity to participate in the great currents of social opinion, they had platforms that were put at their disposal to do so.

“I think that those who are generating toxic content are not bad people, but they cannot give what they don’t have, because no one educated them “, the former legislator said. on regular programming early at night, causing reproductions and imitations that modify the behavior and language of those who consume them.

José Laluz delivered a document with some proposals contained in the draft Security Law Perimeter that establishes a “Special Procedure for the Public Policy of Cultural Security.”

The legislators present agreed to encourage the approval of said project, which they consider appropriate to seek solutions to this problem.

Deputies Bolívar Valera, Betty Gerónimo, Elías Matos, Luis Manuel Henríquez, Luis Sánchez, Ycelmary Brito (Juliana), Sadoky Duarte, Gustavo Rodríguez, Rosa Amalia Pilarte, among others, were present at the meeting.