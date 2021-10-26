death-on-set:-assistant-had-been-fired-for-previous-gun-incident

Los Angeles, USA

The assistant director who handed actor Alec Baldwin the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had been fired on 2019 from another shoot for a gun incident, a producer reported. of that tape this Monday.

Hutchins, 42, died Thursday at a hospital to which she was airlifted after she was injured on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico. Dave Halls, according to NBC News, has a negative reputation for skipping safety practices, he had been “fired from the set of ‘Freedom’s Path’ on 2019 after a team member suffered a minor injury when a weapon unexpectedly went off, “a producer of that film, which has not yet been released, told AFP.

“Halls was immediately removed from the set after the prop gun was fired. The production did not return to film until Dave was off location. An incident report was collected at that time,” added the producer of “Freedom’s. Path “.

The authorities are investigating the case, for which no one has been arrested or charged. But the focus is on those who manipulated the weapon that killed Hutchins.

According to the testimonies collected in affidavits by the investigators, Dave Halls, the production assistant, was the one who handed the gun to Baldwin saying it was “cold”, movie jargon to say that a gun is unloaded.

However, the film’s director Joel Souza said in his statement that he was “not sure” if the weapon had been re-searched after a team lunch break.

Souza explained that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he pointed a prop pistol at the camera lens, according to affidavits released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, in charge of the investigations.

Standing behind Hutchins when the gun was fired, Souza was shot in the shoulder, though discharged the same day. He said he heard something that “sounded like a whip and then a loud bang,” says the police document that AFP had access to.

After the shooting, Hutchins “grabbed her abdomen” and said she could not feel her legs, the director testified, adding that “she started to stumble backward” and was “helped to fall to the ground.”

Cameraman Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins, said that Baldwin was “trying to explain how he was going to draw the gun and where his arm would be when he drew the gun.”

“Reid was not sure why the gun was detonated and only remembered the loud noise,” the affidavit says.

The shot was not filmed because the crew was preparing the scene, the cameraman said.

– “Negligence” -The chief of weapons of the shooting, Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, aged 24, was the one who prepared the weapon and placed it in a cart with two other weapons. After the shot, he guarded the pistol, collected the spent casings and handed them over to the police.

The film’s electrical chief said he held Hutchins in his arms as he died, in an enraged Facebook post arguing that the shooting was the result of “negligence and lack of professionalism.”

“There is no way for a 24 year old to be a weapons professional,” wrote Serge Svetnoy, adding that “professionals are people who have spent years on the sets, who know this work from A to Z “.

“Rust” was only Gutierrez-Reed’s second film as chief of arms. She is the daughter of Hollywood veteran Thell Reed, whose titles include “Django Unchained.”

Gutierrez-Reed deleted their profiles on social networks.

It is the responsibility of the chief of arms to deliver and keep weapons safe on set. But the entertainment portal The Wrap reported on Monday that members of the “Rust” team used their weapons hours before the incident.

“Several members of the team took the prop weapons from the set of the western ‘Rust’ in New Mexico, including the one that killed Hutchins, to practice target shooting with real bullets in beer cans,” the portal said, citing anonymous sources. The producers of “Rust” have not responded to AFP’s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin’s wife, went to the networks to express her regret for what happened .

“My heart goes out to Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Her family and loved ones. And my Alec. It is said that ‘there are no words’ because it is impossible to express the shock and pain of Such a tragic incident. Heartbroken. Loss. Support “, wrote Hilaria Baldwin.