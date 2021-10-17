daniel-craig:-the-last-007-…-for-now

The English actor Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond five times, has recently received a star with his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Daniel Craig has gotten into the suit of the most famous MI6 agent in the world, Bond, James Bond, for the last time. His farewell to 007 with “No Time to Die” has coincided with its premiere on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he recently discovered a star named after him.

Craig took the baton from Pierce Brosnan ago 15 years and as of now, it has not been revealed who will inherit his license to kill.

NEVER SAY EVER.

In 2015, Craig said no he would be James Bond again, at least for a while. “Now? Before I break this glass and cut my veins, “he told London’s Time Out magazine. “No, not at this time. Not at all, ”he assured.

He said that he did not want to think about the possibility of repeating or not in at least two years and that if he did another it would only be for money. Later he contextualized and qualified his words, made reference to the fatigue that accumulated and the demanding of the filming and, a few years later, his name was again linked to that of the secret agent.

This fifth installment, however, it does seem to be the definitive one for Craig. “We have done everything we possibly can with this movie. He has tied up all the loose ends of history. There’s nowhere I can go from here, ”producer Barbara Broccoli told USA Today.

When she does 15 years it was made public that Craig would be the new Bond, there was no shortage of comments and questions about the election.

” I knew we had an amazing script and I knew it had a great director and a wonderful cast. We were doing stunts that, at the time, I knew were insurmountable, “Craig said about it on The Tonight Show recently. “And you think, well, that’s all we can do. You do your best. And then, if you don’t like it, that’s fine, I’ll walk away and say ‘I tried’ ”, he added.

But Craig liked it and, after“ Casino Royale ”on 2006, arrived “Quantum of Solace”, in 2008; “Skyfall”, four years later; “Specter” in 2015; and finally, “No Time to Die”, whose original release date was delayed due to the covid pandemic – 19.

“He’s going to take me 15 years unpacking everything, I think, ”Craig said of his journey as 007 to CNN, “I’ve had so many amazing experiences… I’m going to need to think about them. I am enormously grateful and I feel fortunate to have had such a wonderful experience. ”

A VERY PREPARED ACTOR.

Craig was born on March 2, 1968 in Chester, England. His father works in the steel industry and later owned a pub; his mother, was an art teacher.

When they divorced, the mother, Craig and his sisters moved to Liverpool. “My mother took my sister and me to the theater all the time. I fell in love with the idea of ​​acting because she knew actors. And I liked the idea of, you know, screaming a lot, dressing up and all that, “he told Interview Magazine in 2011.

Some Years later, at 16, he decided to focus and work on building an acting career. He joined the National Youth Theater and was later accepted to the Guidhall School of Music and Drama in London. His first role on the big screen was in “The Power of One”, in 1992.

After several appearances in different titles, in 2000 he was part of the cast of “I Dreamed of Africa”. Then came “Tomb Raider”, “Road to Perdition”, “Sylvia” and “Infamous”, among others, whose release year, 2006, coincided with its first appearance as Bond.

The franchise of the secret super agent gave him a higher degree of fame and since then he has combined this work with other films such as, “Dream House”, “The Girld with the Dragon Tattoo ”Or“ Kings ”.

After Craig’s goodbye, the question is who will be 007 hereinafter. At the moment, Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who are in charge of recruiting, have not commented and the subject will not be addressed until next year.

“Oh, God, no! We are not thinking about that at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we will start to think about the future, ”Broccoli told Variety. The rumors and bets, yes, they are always there: Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Rege Jean Page….

“I don’t think we have to take a male character and have him play it a woman. So yeah, I see him as a man, “added Broccoli on the possibility that the next James Bond would be a woman.

” The answer to that is very simple, “Craig told Radio Times magazine, “There just should be better roles for black women and actors. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as Bond, but for a woman? ”

As tomorrow’s Bond is figured out, viewers they can enjoy yesterday’s Bond. Apart from Craig, six other actors put themselves at His Majesty’s service.

JAMES BOND, THERE WERE MANY.

The first was Sean Connery. The premiere of this Sir, who died in October 2020, as Bond occurred when Craig was not even born. “Dr. No ”hit theaters in 1962. A year later “Fron Russia With Love” was presented, to the next “Goldfinger”; “Thunderball” was screened in theaters in 1967 and this tape was followed by “You only Live Twice”, in 1967.

That year Connery said goodbye to the secret agent and in 1969, the Australian actor George Lazenby, gave him the baton. However, the Scottish actor returned in 1971 with “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Roger Moore, the English actor who died in 2017, was the next to give life to 007. He did it seven times: the first, in 1973, in “Live and Let Die”; the last one, in 1985 in “A view to Kill”. Between them he starred in: “The Man with the Golden Gun”, “The Spy Who Love Me”, “Moonraker”, “For Your Eyes Only” and “Octopussy”.

Timothy Dalton, Born in Wales in 19, he was Bond twice: in “The Living Daylights” 1987, and “License to Kill”, by 1989. And, after this last one, it took six years to see 007 on the screen, already by the hand of Pierce Brosnan. The Irishman, the last to precede Craig, starred in four installments of the franchise: “GoldenEye”, in 1995; “Tomorrow Never Dies”, in 1997; “The World Is Not Enough”, at 1999, and “Die Another Day”, at 2002.