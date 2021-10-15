daniel-craig,-the-james-bond-who-prefers-gay-bars-to-heterosexuals

Daniel Craig, the actor known for giving life to the manly James Bond character, has distant preferences from the famous Agent 007. At least when he goes out to have fun at night, the British prefer gay bars to heterosexual ones.

“I have been there since I can remember. In those kinds of places I don’t get into fights that often, ” stated Craig on Bruce Bozzi’s Lunch with Bruce podcast.

One One of the reasons he gave is because in the LGTBI + bars he does not find lawsuits.

“I prefer to avoid aggressive pen3s swinging. Men want to show their masculinity through fights and discussions in those spaces, “he said.

According to his explanations, straight bars are loaded with a lot of” aggressiveness “and a lot strutting among the men who come to them.

Craig, 53 years, narrated that he began to go to gay bars when he was young because he wanted to avoid ending up in a fistfight during his nights out, something that he said happened frequently when he went to heterosexual places to drink.

His decision to attend this type of entertainment center increased when he realized that women also frequented those places.

They are calm, you do not need to mention or expose your masculinity. It is a safe space to have fun and meet girls. There were many women for the same reason that I was there. It was a kind of ulterior motive to go more often, “he commented.

The podcast host referred to rumors about his sexuality when some photographs of him were published, in the year 2010, leaving a bar in California, hugging another man.

“We are tactile, we love each other. We hug each other, okay. We are two damn grown men”, Craig responded, thus justifying that affection can be given in public between people of the same sex without this meaning that they have a love or sexual relationship.

Craig owes his stardom for being the sixth and current actor, to incarnate in the cinema the character of James Bond, by the writer Ian Fleming, in the official adaptations of the films “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall (2012)”, “Specter” (2015) and “No Time to Die” (2021).

Fifteen years and five films later, the actor ends his reign like James Bond. “No Time to Die” (“No time to die”), the last hurray in the celebrated era of Craig as Bond, a tour in which he remade and gave emotional depth to the superspy, raising more than 3, 000 million dollars at the box office. Once derisively labeled the “Blond Bond”, the Briton turned out to be a resounding success.