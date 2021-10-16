Cuban actor Abel Rodríguez dies at 50

Cuban actor Abel Rodríguez, who spent most of his career outside of Cuba, with work in film, television and theater in the US, Colombia and Spain, died in Miami of a pulmonary embolism, reported this Friday local media.

In the cinema, the most recent role of Abel Rodríguez, who was 50 years old, was in “El Caballo”, a film by 2021 directed by Cuban filmmaker exiled in Miami Lilo Vilaplana, for whom he also worked in “Plantados” and in the series “Memorias del exilio”.

Vilaplana, Rodríguez’s friend, said to América Tevé that the actor had been hospitalized for days because of a thrombus, which caused him a cardiorespiratory arrest and, finally, brain death.

Abel Rodríguez was born in Havana in 1971 and studied acting at the National School of Art.

Her first outings on stage were with the Rita Montaner theater group, in which she worked for two years. Then with the company El Público he spent seven months in Spain to present the play “Calígula”.

He also triumphed in Cuba in film and television. For his work in “Roble de olor” he won an award for best supporting actor at the Havana Film Festival of 2003, his leading role in the telenovela “Salir de noche” earned him the recognition of the Cuban public.

Several actors of the films in which he acted in Miami remembered today on social networks with affection.

“I was left with your smile, your joy and with every moment … fly high “, wrote the actor Fabián Brando.

” Apart from being a very talented actor, he was a great human being. To do him justice we must not be sad . We must remember him as the happy man he always was, “asked the actor Mijail Mulkay, who worked with Rodríguez in the early days of both on Cuban television.

From Cuba Rodríguez left in 2004 to Colombia, where he also made a career in film and television and met the Colombian actress Anna López, with whom he married and had the youngest of their three children.

In Colombia participated in soap operas s “The widow of the mafia”, “For love”, “Summer in Venice”, “The clone”, “Chepe Fortuna”, “Celia” and “Words of thief”, among others, and was part of the cast of the television adaptation of the novel by Mario Vargas Llosa “La fiesta del Chivo”.

In cinema highlights his participation in “Todos se van”, based on the homonymous novel by Wendy Guerra and directed by the Colombian Sergio Cabrera, and in “The photographer from Mauthausen”, directed by Mar Targarona and starring Mario Casas and Macarena Gómez.