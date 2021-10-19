Cuba Gooding Jr will go to trial accused of “dead hand”, women denounce him for undue touching

The trial against the actor Cuba Gooding Jr, accused of touching three women in different incidents in 2018 and 2019 in various locations in Manhattan, will begin next 1 February, according to a New York judge ruled on Monday in a hearing of the judicial process.

“This case has been on my calendar for two years, and it is now for three. This is a firm date for the trial, “Judge Curtis Farber said during the hearing, according to New York media.

Gooding, who faces minor offenses of forced touching and sexual abuse, went to the Manhattan Supreme Court dressed In a dark suit and sunglasses, despite being a cloudy day.

The Oscar-winning interpreter, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested for the first time in June 2019 after touching the breast of a 30 -year-old woman at the Moxy Hotel in Times Square, although he was later released on bail.

In addition, he is accused of pinching and he butt of a waitress from the New York restaurant TAO Downtown Natasha Ashworth in October 2018 and “sexual contact without consent” at the LAVO nightclub, also in the Big Apple.

According to the indictment, this type of behavior by Gooding was common, and they assure that they have testimonies from a dozen more women who have been victims of unwanted touching, and although most of those incidents occurred outside of New York State, the The judge has asked to hear some of those witnesses.

If convicted of the most serious charge, that of sexual abuse, he faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

In a parallel case, Gooding was accused in a civil court of rape by an anonymous whistleblower, a case for which a compensation of 6 million dollars is requested and that is still in process.