Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead | Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. ,Beckman Coulter Inc. ,Becton, Dickinson, and Company

The Coronavirus Diagnostics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. The name Covid-19 represents the virus’s membership of the coronavirus family, with its first human interaction noted in 2019. Coronavirus is the term coined for the family of viruses that are transmitted between animals and humans. Hence they are also known as zoonotic viruses. In addition, the virus outbreak was confirmed on March 27, 2020, on six continents and in more than 197 countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), fever, fatigue and dry cough are common symptoms of Covid-19 infection. Other symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, sore throat, pain, and diarrhea in some cases, as well as nausea or a runny nose. In addition, this infection can spread from one person to another through droplets of saliva, or it can leak out of the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The time from a person’s exposure to Covid-19 to the onset of symptoms is generally between two and fourteen days, with an average of five days. The current status of lead COVID testing is toward increasing capacity but mixed accuracy. For efficient and accurate COVID-19 diagnosis, doctors need a portable or on-site diagnostic test to be able to manage patients in real-time in the shortest possible time. This has encouraged the introduction of point-of-care (POC) tests for diagnosis, the primary aim of which is to cut test times from hours to minutes. The most common concern of the governments of all nations affected by Covid-19 is the intolerable need to screen and test large numbers of patients for possible Sars-Cov-2 infections. As a result, most of them face significant bottlenecks in the supply of diagnostic kits to test for the virus. Diagnostic virology companies have been under immense pressure so as to provide reliable test kits and also the demand for the in vitro or point-of-care testing capabilities in the laboratories in various countries is also increasing. However, with the introduction of automated SARS-CoV-2 test systems, the diagnosis increases its capacity to carry out such tests considerably. However, currently, only a few companies are focused on developing rapid immunoassay tests for Covid-19 diagnosis.

In July 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company launched an on-site SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test to respond to the growing need for rapid testing. This test enables real-time testing of patients with an easy-to-use, highly portable instrument.

Major Players are:

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States),Beckman Coulter Inc. (United States),Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States),Lonza Group AG (Switzerland),Hologic, Inc. (United States),QIAGEN (Germany),GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA (Belgium),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Perkin Elmer, Inc. (United States),Neuberg Diagnostics (India),1drop Inc. (Switzerland),Veredus Laboratories (Hong Kong),ADT Biotech (Malaysia),Quest Diagnostics (United States),LabCorp (United States),altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany),bioMÃ©rieux SA (France),Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd. (India)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Molecular, Serology, Antigen-Based), Product Used (Instruments, Reagents & Kits), Infection Type (HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV), End-Users (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Diagnostic Centers and Clinics, Research Institutes, Others), Sample Type (Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab, Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab, Nasal Swab), Mode of Diagnosis (Point-of-Care (POC), Non-Point-of-Care (Non-PoC))

Market Trends:

A Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Point-Of-Care Testing

An Upsurge in Validating and Developing Rapid POC Immunodiagnostic Tests to Facilitate Decentralized Testing

Growing Trend of Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence

Market Drivers:

The Increasing Global Prevalence of COVID-19

Unavailability of Specific Medicine or a Vaccine for the Coronavirus Disease

An Increase in the Need for Developing Diagnostic Tests Owing to the Global Conditions

The Increased Demand for Rapid Immunoassay Tests for Disease Diagnosis

Challenges:

Shortage of Medical Professionals That Have Sufficient Knowledge Regarding the Use of Diagnostic Kits for COVID-19

Opportunities:

Growth in Funding For Research on Coronavirus Diagnostics

Increasing Application of Molecular Diagnostic Technologies in Pharmacogenetics and Point-Of-Care Testing

The Rise in Integration of Novel Technologies and Software Solutions with COVID-19 Testin

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

Chapter 05 – Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

Chapter 09 – Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Coronavirus Diagnostics Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Coronavirus Diagnostics MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Coronavirus Diagnostics Market?

Which Segment ofthe Coronavirus Diagnostics to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Coronavirus Diagnostics Market?

