Connected Car Market is set to Experience a Revolutionary growth in future

A new independent 43 page research with title ‘Connected Car – Thematic Research’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Rest of the World, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2909420-connected-car-thematic-research

Summary

The Connected Car is one of four concurrent disruptive threats that the industry faces alongside the electric vehicle, autonomous driving and the concept of transport-as-a-service. The connected car is a result of the convergence of several ideas to use the evolving technology of network communications, known as the Internet of Things (IoT). The connected car’s role in the IoT is significant, since it brings together five key elements to the driver’s personal space and independent mobility: comfort, convenience, performance, safety and security.

The algorithms in GlobalData’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our “thematic engine”.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2909420-connected-car-thematic-research

Scope

– GlobalData has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry.

– Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, GlobalData’s thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, GlobalData tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores.

Reasons to Buy

– Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

– Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape

– Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.

– Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.



Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

Value chain

Companies

Sector scorecards

Glossary

Further reading

Our thematic research methodology

About GlobalData

Contact Us 2

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2909420-connected-car-thematic-research

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

sales@htfmarketreport.com

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218