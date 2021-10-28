Connected Car Devices Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Delphi Automotive, Continental, Robert Bosch

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Connected Car Devices Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Connected Car Devices market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Connected Car Devices Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Continental AG (Germany),Delphi Automotive PLCÂ (Ireland),Denso CorporationÂ (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbHÂ (Germany),ZF Friedrichshafen AGÂ (Germany),Harman International Industries (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Valeo S.A.Â (France),Magna International Inc.Â (Canada),Infineon Technologies AGÂ (Germany)

Connected Car Devices Market Definition:

A connected car is a vehicle that has internet access, allows the devices, both inside and outside the car, to interact with each other. This allows the user to reach a destination quickly, safely, and in a cost-efficient manner. It communicates with the traffic signals and the road infrastructure too, a smart car can slow down before reaching a signal. These devices also update private automobile owners and fleet managers about their vehiclesâ€™ performance, pertaining to fuel economy index, emissions, on-board diagnostics (OBD), vehicle maintenance, and recalls. Rising occurrences of vehicle theft, and a robust spike in the number of road accidents, particularly due to unsafe driving habits, such as over-speeding, hard cornering are the major factors that are driving the market of connected car devices. Apart from the aforementioned drivers, vehicle connectivity has also gained traction, due to the preference of in-car Wi-Fi hotspots and data services, for providing infotainment facilities.

Market Trend:

Increasing Incidence of Vehicle Theft and Road Accidents

Market Drivers:

Advancements in IoT, Wireless Communication, and Smartphone Technology

Rise in Adoption of Mobile Phones and Use of Internet Connectivity

Government Initiative to Boost the Adoption of V2X Technology

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Popularity of Automation in the Automotive Sector

Emergence of Various Technologies Such as 5g and Ai

The Global Connected Car Devices Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Das, Telematics), Application (PC, LCV, HCV), Sales (Retrofit, Built In, Embedded, Tethred, Smart Phone), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Communication Technology (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V))

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Connected Car Devices Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

