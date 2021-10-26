Communicator Joseph Tavárez dies

Joseph Tavárez, one of the most veteran communicators in the Cibaeña region, died this Tuesday of a heart attack, his family and colleagues reported. He was 55 years old.

“We regret the death of the speaker and chronicler of rte Joseph Tavárez, who in the 80 ´s was part of our Arete Nacional program on Radio from Radio Azul in Santiago. He died of a heart attack “, published the journalist Joseph Cáceres.

Tavárez was an announcer since the middle of the 20th century and his work area was concentrated in the region North, especially in Santiago de los Caballeros, where he died this Tuesday.

According to audios from his colleagues, the communicator had said these days that he needed a catheterization and that he was going to have He had to request it at the Cruz Jiminián clinic because he did not have insurance.

Joseph Tavárez in recent times has dedicated himself to numerology and a motivator for other people to achieve prosperity, offering his life experiences as an example.

In a public event held at the Gran Teatro del Cibao, he offered a testimony about a situation of economic and emotional crisis that he was going through the product of a disorganized life he led, and that his son, Joseph Tavarez Junior, as manager of the Control Diamante company, was the one who motivated him to leave and get on track for a better path.

Joseph Tavarez thanked in life the great support he received from his followers from all over the country who followed him on the radio at noon by Comando 88. 5. FM and in its section of the television program “Pégate y gana con el Pachá”.

At the event, he motivated those present that the desire to succeed “must be greater than your fear of failure in order to obtain prosperity and balance, because human beings like things easy and without making a minimum effort for fear of investing “.

The television presenter Frederick Martinez highlighted at that time the great talent of his friend Joseph Tavárez, classifying him as the most complete communicator in Santiago because he knows how to produce, edit and communicate.