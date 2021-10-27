Comedian Carlos Sánchez announces tour of Dominican cities

Santo Domingo. RD

Comedian Carlos Sánchez announced his new tour of presentations called “Carlos Sánchez: Herd Immunity”, which will begin this Friday 29 in October at the Alianza Juvenil auditorium, La Romana ; and that will continue on Saturday 30 at Hard Rock Café Punta Cana and on November 5 at the Universidad Central Nordestana UCNE auditorium.

Likewise, it will continue on November 6 at the Gran Teatro del Cibao, Santiago de los Caballeros; on 12 and 13 in November at the Sala Manuel Rueda, Parque Iberoamérica, Santo Domingo.

“Formally I return to the stage . During the pandemic we did small face-to-face things and big virtual things, but we absolutely need to be in front of a large audience making them laugh. If I realized something in the pandemic, it is that I love my job, because I miss it to death. The interaction with the public is my gasoline and my engine ”, expressed Carlos Sánchez when announcing his tour.

The Dominican comedian has remained one of the most consistent and innovative of the last ten years and for this reason he is positioned as an inexhaustible artist.

During a meeting, he highlighted that together with the tour they will be filming their first documentary, which would be coming out in the summer of 2022. including interviews, experiences, the tour, among others. He also revealed that the show at the Gran Teatro del Cibao will be recorded with the best quality because they are in the process of international projection.

Carlos highlighted that the establishments will not be at 100% of capacity and that he explains that some are at 50% and others are at 75% and that it works as the authorities allow it. Those who purchase their tickets at Uepa Tickets before 30 October, have a 30% discount.

“In these shows I will treat, as usual, issues about daily life that surely everyone will feel identified. That has been the reason why many people connect with my jokes, because I dedicate myself to exposing on stage, what many of us experience in our homes and jobs. New marital problems, new parental problems, they will talk about COVID – 19, and about a viralata dog that I have that is believed to be a purebred dog, ”said Carlos.

Carlos Sánchez said that during the creation of the content of his show “Inmunidad de Rebaño” a crisis happened, as has happened with other comedians that he admires, and that is to think that they wrote the best story of his career.

“Sometimes I think I just wrote the best joke of my career, which means that everything I do from now on will be shorter than this. It has happened to me in other shows too, that I have created routines that I fall in love so much I like them so much that I think I won’t do anything better in the future. But hey, those are problems for the next show, but obviously it’s not a problem for this show “, concludes the King of Stand Up Comedy.

Tickets to see Carlos Sánchez: Herd Immunity are on sale at Uepa Tickets, and at www.uepa.com. For more information www.carloscomic.com, or by calling the offices of the different theaters.

In the next few days Carlos will announce more discounts to those who buy well in advance, for that they must follow his social networks, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as @carloscomic.