coldplay-will-give-a-second-concert-in-costa-rica-after-high-demand-for-tickets

The British band Coldplay will give a second concert in Costa Rica next 19 March, after the massive demand for tickets registered for the first presentation, the organizers reported this Thursday.

“Due to the great demand, we have good news for you: a new date opens in Costa Rica!”, Reported the producer SD Concerts, in charge of organizing the event.

The National Stadium of Costa Rica will be the place where on 18 March Coldplay will open its world tour of 2022, on the occasion of the launch of its new album “Music of the Spheres”, based on a sustainable model that, the band assures, will reduce CO2 emissions by 50%.

The massive demand for Tickets for this concert caused the 40. 000 tickets to be sold out in a matter of hours, adding to technical problems with the Internet in which they were put up for sale and difficulties in accessing the website.

Debi Due to this situation, the band has opened a new date for Costa Rica on 19 March.

On its website, the group highlighted that it chose to Costa Rica to open their tour because this country produces 99% of its electricity with renewable sources, which is in accordance with the sustainable model of the tour.

The band , who did not tour with his previous album “Everyday Life” and who communicated that they would not give concerts regularly until they found an ecological model to do so, released his ninth studio album “Music of the Spheres” last week, which is already known. they have released singles such as “My Universe”, “Higher Power” and “Coloratura”.

After Costa Rica, the tour will go through the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, Scotland, England and will close in Brazil.