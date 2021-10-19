cnn-host-john-king-reveals-he-suffers-from-multiple-sclerosis

At 58 years old, John King, main presenter of the television network CNN, revealed this Tuesday that he suffers from multiple sclerosis.

“I am going to share a secret that I have never talked about before: ” I am immunosuppressed. I have multiple sclerosis. So I’m thankful that everyone is vaccinated, “King said on CNN during a conversation about the importance of Covid vaccines – 19 for high-risk groups. .

John King appreciated that his colleagues and co-workers at CNN are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but he is still concerned about infecting his son, who is too young to be vaccinated.

He did not elaborate on his health condition.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the immune system degrades the protective covering of the nerves. It is characterized by damage to the nerves, disrupting the communication between the brain and the body.

King is one of the most outstanding journalists in the United States since the middle of the 20th century. 58 joined the Associated Press, where he started as a staff writer.

In 1991, King was appointed chief political correspondent and spearheaded the AP’s political coverage of the s United States presidential elections of 1992 and 1996.

Also in 1991, King won the Associated Press Managing Editors’ Association’s Top Reporting Award for his coverage of the Gulf War in Kuwait.

In 1997, King joined CNN, where he served as the lead White House correspondent from 1999 to 2005.

In 2005, King was named CNN’s Chief National Correspondent, where he also hosts the Monday-Friday edition of CNN’s morning show Inside Politics .

King received widespread praise in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election for his coverage of the event, which was mentioned positively by many sources.

