Cloud Based Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon Web Services, Cisco System, IBM

The key players studied in the report include: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Alibaba Cloud (China), Dell Technologies Inc. (United States) ,HP Enterprise (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany)

Cloud Based Software Definition:

Cloud Based Software are applications or advanced collection of computer instructions deployed on cloud network instead of traditional on premise deployment. The major cloud based software includes SaaS, FaaS, IaaS, and Paas. This recent surge in cloud based software has also been accelerated due to recent pandemic, when many businesses were pushed to adopt work from home strategy, thus pushing the adoption of cloud computing solutions around the world. Based on cloud deployment models, the market can be segmented into public clouds, private clouds and hybrid cloud mechanism. The market of cloud based software although faces a major concern of cyber threats. Besides that, the market has huge prospectus with SMEs being largest untapped high potential consumers. Geographically, North America is the largest market of Cloud based software market.

The following fragment talks about the Cloud Based Software market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Cloud Based Software Market Segmentation: by Type (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, FaaS, Others), Deployment Mode (Public, Private, Hybrid), End Users (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Govt., Oil and Utilities, Retail, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Cloud Based Software Market Drivers:

Large Scale Adoption of Cloud Computing Solutions

Increased Internet Penetration and Services Offered



Cloud Based Software Market Trends:

SaaS Accounts for Largest Market Share

Cloud Based Software Market Growth Opportunities:

SMEs are Largely Untapped Market with Huge Potential to Grow

