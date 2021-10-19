christina-aguilera-sings-in-spanish-with-becky-g,-nicki-nicole-and-nathy-peluso

Christina Aguilera sings again in Spanish on the song “Pa Mis Muchachas”, which will be released this Friday, 22 October, and It is the result of a collaboration with some of the current queens of urban Latin: the American of Mexican origin Becky G and the Argentine Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.

It is, according to its record company, a song that “celebrates female empowerment and Latin sisterhood “, thus recovering her roots as the daughter of an Ecuadorian. In addition, it constitutes the advance of the artist’s first album in Spanish in more than two decades, since “My reflection” (2000).

For the launch of this new work, which takes over from “Liberation” (2018), Aguilera handed over the production controls to the Colombian Julio Reyes Copello, who also took care of Jennifer Lopez’s most recent songs in Spanish.

As reported by him on his social networks last February, the producers and composers have also worked on this new album Rafa Arcaute and Oriana Hidalgo.

Grammy for the “revelation artist”, Aguilera (New York, 1980) became known as a teenager with the song “Genie in a Bottle”, included in his self-titled debut of 1999. Later, with “My Reflection”, he obtained a nomination for the Latin Grammys, another for the Grammy and won two Latin Billboards, among other distinctions.

In a more risky twist, with “Stripped” ( 2002) and the double album “Back to Basics” (2006) managed to transcend the image of “Lolita” and gain greater respect as a performer.

Later she tried her luck in the world of cinema with the leading role in the musical “Burlesque” alongside another song diva, Cher, before the release of ” Bionic “(2010), which did not obtain the praise of critics and the public.

Engaged especially in her television side as a jury of talent contests , in the last decade their record releases have been scarce, which apart from the aforementioned “Liberation”, were limited to “Lotus” (2012) and have not obtained the commercial revenues of previous works either .