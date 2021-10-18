“chillin”,-is-the-new-single-from-the-dominican-jillian-dowd

Not long ago Jillian Dowd was heard in the Dominican media for her single “The last song”, a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, a song that made the farewell feel from joy and not from pain, a song to rhythm of the bachata.

Now together with his great teammate, composer and producer Dave “El Ingeniero”, he arrives with a new proposal, a song that undoubtedly transports us to another space, to the listening to it allows us to stop time and enjoy the moment, the moment lived.

“Chillin ‘is presented on the platforms with an original and dynamic video, recorded in the Dominican Republic and New York, showing the facets of the artist in each of her spaces.

“With ´Chillin´, we want to convey a message of tranquility, a respite to the senses, the ability to stop, look around, thank for what that you have and have a good time with the people you love, “said Dowd in a press release.

The song was written and recorded in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic. Explore R & B rhythms with a bit of funk freshness, a sound proposal for the audience that is “relaxing” and “calm” but very forceful.

The music video has the concept of a walk with family and friends, and it was recorded in different cities of the Dominican Republic while we enjoyed the magic of its many tourist attractions. Jillian Dowd and Dave-The Engineer. ”