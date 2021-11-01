Childrenswear Market Increasing Demand by key players H&M, Lindex, Newbie, Kappahl

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 30 pages, titled as ‘Childrenswear in Norway – Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are H&M, Lindex, Newbie, Kappahl, Polarn O. Pyret, Name It, Gant, Zara, Adidas, Nike. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026

Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3657755-childrenswear-in-norway-sector-overview-brand-shares-market

Summary

Childrenswear in Norway – Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2025 provides both the historic and forecast market data of total apparel sales, and the childrenswear market in Norway. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value and volume trends, with category details in childrenswear. The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The report also reveals major brand’s share in apparel & childrenswear with their price and market positioning in 2020.

Furthermore, this report showcases the trends in the market and sectors by value and volume. It also reveals the brand leaders by market share in 2020 in each of the sectors as well as total apparel.

Scope

– The overall apparel market in Norway is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2020 and 2025 to reach NOK 69.9 bn.​

– Childrenswear will grow at 1.7% to reach NOK 7.5 bn by 2025​

– Girlswear in childrenswear dominates the sales and is expected to be the fastest growing category​

– H&M led the market in 2020 with 15.4% market share followed by Lindex (6.4%) and Newbie (4.0%)

Purchase Single User License of this report at USD550@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3657755

Reasons to Buy

– Gain a comprehensive view of the childrenswear market and forecasts to 2025

– Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the apparel market

– Investigate current and forecast trends in childrenswear categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

– Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and the price positioning

Companies Mentioned in the Report

H&M

Lindex

Newbie

Kappahl

Polarn O. Pyret

Name It

Gant

Zara

Adidas

Nike

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3657755-childrenswear-in-norway-sector-overview-brand-shares-market

Table of Con

Apparel

Childrenswear

Appendix

Methodology

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3657755-childrenswear-in-norway-sector-overview-brand-shares-market

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

sales@htfmarketreport.com

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218