celine-dion-cancels-her-concerts-after-suffering-muscle-spasms

Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced that she will cancel her next concerts at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, due to suffering “muscle spasms” that prevent her from developing her work.

As explained on the pop diva’s official website, the singer “has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from working. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms that he is experiencing prevent him from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show. “

This situation has forced the interpreter of” My heart will go on “, the central theme of the film “Titanic”, to cancel the concerts scheduled from November 5 to 20 of this year and from 19 from January to February 5, 2022.

“I’m heartbroken,” says Celine Dion on her website. “My team and I have been working on our new program for the past eight months, and not being able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to put together this cutting edge new show and it is absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I let you down, and I’m especially sorry to disappoint all the fans who have been making plans to come to Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better … I want to get over this as soon as I can, “she explains.

The winner of two Oscars and several Grammy Awards nevertheless announces the” Courage World Tour “, this new show that he is preparing in Las Vegas, is still scheduled to resume as of March 9, 2022.

For his part, Scott Sibella President of Resorts World in Las Vegas, where the singer was supposed to perform, explained in a statement: “If there is one thing that these difficult times have taught us, it is that nothing is more important than your well-being. We wish to a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming you to your new home when you feel ready and able to perform again. “