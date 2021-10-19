“carta-blanca”-reflects-the-dominican-police-reality-for-decades

After its tour of various festivals, “Carta blanca” presented its premiere gala on Monday night at the Caribbean Cinemas facilities of the Downtown Center shopping center, where its protagonists, Dominican art figures, businessmen, politicians met , relatives, friends of the press, producers and related parties.

The action, drama and suspense film, directed by Pedro Urrutia, is inspired by real events.

The story, which tells the hidden reality about the police and the “Carta Blanca” code in the Dominican Republic, revolves around Manuel Mena, a policeman who lives between two worlds: bringing criminals to justice and trying not to be executed under the system that is governed.

“Carta Blanca” has an original script by Urrutia himself, produced by One Alliance and distributed by Caribbean Films Distribution.

+ The director speaks

During the event, the filmmaker Pedro Urrutia eat To bring “Carta Blanca” to the big screen has not been easy.

“The journey of being here until today, for six years, has been one of many ups and downs, but, above all, of a process where I never let this project fall due to more damage that they tried to do to it, leaving us alone and even with abuse, “he said.

Then he added:” How serious this project is , and the reality that counts, I am proud to see him born, grow up and that today he can walk with the same or better strength and attitude that characterize me. “

According to his words, the reality that raises “it is the denunciation of many voices that have tried to denounce this, but it is also the reality of many good and honest police officers who work within the institution fighting all kinds of forces, both internal and external.”

On the subject he elaborated: “This is also the reality of the young policeman today and the number of factors he goes through. But this whole film is the result of how we are today as a society and a country, and the responsibility we have to improve towards a better future. ”

Urrutia thanked everyone who made the film possible will hit the big screen. “To thank my family, for the enormous effort of what it means for us to make this film; to each of the actors, for trusting me, and also to the entire technical crew who dedicated hours, time, sacrifice and effort so that this film became a reality today, and to be able to bring the quality and standard of my vision to be a reality. ”

The film will hit theaters in the country this Thursday 21 in October. It has a cast made up of national and international actors, such as the Dominican Pepe Sierra, the Mexicans Damián Alcázar and Julio Bracho and the urban artists Tempo, El Alfa, Mark B and La Manta.

In addition, the Dominican actors Héctor Aníbal, Dalisa Alegría, Ramón Candelario, Vlad Sosa, Soraya Pina, Gerardo Mercedes El Cuervo, Liondy Ozoria, Emil Mariani, Rafael Estephan, Enrique Quailey, Anderson Humor, Haidy Villa, Esther Tejeda, José participate. Miguel Cruz, Lourdes Gómez, Vladimir Acevedo and Pablo Chaleston, among others.