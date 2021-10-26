Carlos Vives arrives in the DR next year with his tour “After all you live”

Colombian singer Carlos Vives arrives in the Dominican Republic next year with his tour “After all you live”.

Vives will perform on 25 March of 2022 at the Palacio de los Deportes Virgilio Travieso Soto.

The artist is promoting his most recent single “Canción Bonita” with Ricky Martin, “which has revolutionized platforms and has been placed among the first places of audience worldwide “.

The tour“ After All You Live ”, which is also presented on stages in the United States and Canada, will represent a positive approach to life after the Covid pandemic – 19.

Tickets will be on sale from this Thursday 28 October 2021 at Uepa Tickets and soon with a 10% discount for the Listín Diario Readers Club.

On the other hand, the 6th-year-old interpreter announced his return to television as an actor after an absence of two decades, and he will in a series on the Disney + platform in which he will be accompanied by his youngest daughter