Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda and Roselyn Sánchez will present the Latin Grammy

The musician Carlos Rivera, the singer and model Ana Brenda Contreras and the actress Roselyn Sánchez will be in charge of presenting the Latin Grammy gala, which will be held next 18 November in Las Vegas (USA).

The Latin Recording Academy announced this Monday the trio of presenters of the 22 edition of the most important Latin music awards, which will return to the face-to-face format after the virtual edition organized last year by the pandemic.

Contreras will present the gala for the second time, as will Rivera, while Sánchez will do it for the fifth time.

Rivera was going to be the presenter of the virtual ceremony last year, but had to leave hours before the broadcast because he was in contact with a person infected with coronavirus. The musician Víctor Manuelle was his replacement.

This year, the Latin Grammy gala will be held in Las Vegas (USA) and will feature guests and live performances, yet to be announced,

Camilo, with ten nominations, Juan Luis Guerra, with six, and C Tangana, with five, start as the favorite artists for the awards.

The Latin Academy has also presented the poster for this edition, designed by the Colombian artist Federico Uribe.