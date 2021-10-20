Camilo arrives with two performances in the DR with his tour “In my hands”

For the first time in his career, the renowned artist Camilo arrives on the Dominican stage with a concert full of energy and successes in the best moment of his history.

And it is that the singer-songwriter interpreter of “Vida de Rico” brings the “En mis manos Tour” to the Eduardo Brito National Theater with two performances on December 7 and 8, in the Carlos Piantini room , scheduled for 8: 30 at night under the production of César Suárez Jr.

The success of the Colombian multi-award winner is reflected in the opening of this new function for December 7th.

Camilo Echeverry Correa, known simply as Camilo, is a musician, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has become the highest Latin Grammy nominee 2021 with 10 nominations. In addition, he has won several Grammys, Lo Nuestro and recently became the biggest winner of the Monitor Music Award.

Camilo has composed for artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, a los Montaner, Becky G, Juanes, Leslie Grace, Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo, among others, also recording as Selena Gómez, Shakira, Shawn Méndez , Cristian Nodal, Pedro Capó, Mau and Ricky, Kany García, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro and Evaluna, among others like the Dominican EL Alfa.

It should be noted that in the beginning Camilo released the albums “Regálame tu corazón”, in the 2008, and then Traffic of Feelings (2011), with Sony Music Andino. Then, a two-year musical absence introduced “Let me love you today.”

Currently his long list of successes includes “Tutu”, “Despeinada”, “Expensive clothes”, “Favorite”, “999”, “For the first time “,” Unknown “,” Half “,” Amen “,” If you tell me yes “,” Machu Picchu “,” Baby “,” Tatto “, among others.

Tickets are on sale at Uepa Tickets, Supermercado Nacional and Jumbo. At RD $ 4, 500 on the balcony; RD $ 6, 000 stalls; RD $ 7, 500 in Special Guest, and RD $ 10, 000 on Front Stage. For more information: 809-227-1344.

It should be noted that the concert will have the different health protocols implemented and defined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Government of the Dominican Republic.