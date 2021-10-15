camilo-and-evaluna-won't-know-indigo's-sex-until-she's-born

The couple made up of the artists Camilo and Evaluna Montaner revealed this Thursday in interviews with Efe that their first child will be called Indigo and that he will be born in the spring of 2022, at which time it will culminate a dream that will arrive in an unplanned way but, without a doubt, “more than welcome”.

“ Whether it is a boy or a girl, it will be called Indigo, it is a word that It represents a lot for us. It is not just the name of a color, which we love, but a presence of light that has been in humanity for millennia “, announced Camilo.

“I had a rough time in the first months, now I’m in the second trimester and I already feel very well,” said Evaluna Montaner.

The future parents will not know the sex of the baby until it is born.

Although they talked about the same thing, their first child, the The couple spoke with Efe in different areas of Miami, their adopted city and where they married in February 2020.

Camilo was e He was in charge of presenting the duet with his wife, precisely “Indigo” and with whom they revealed the pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon. It will also be the first song on her new album.

For her part, the future mother gave interviews in a cinema about her animated film “Koati”, which opens this Friday and in which she shares posters with Sofía Vergara, Adriana Barraza, Karol G and Sebastián Villalobos.

“I am very excited to be presenting a film that I will be able to put on my baby soon,” said Evaluna.

At her 24 years just turned, the protagonist of the Nickelodeon series “Club 57” said that she still has most of it of your clothes. “ Only jeans don’t close me anymore “, she lamented.

Dressed in a khaki-colored tailored suit, with a large jacket, pants to the calf and thick-soled military-style boots, Evaluna barely showed an incipient belly.

Both assured that they are enjoying the stage to the fullest and that they will continue traveling together during the US part of the tour of Camilo, which starts in Miami on 20 October.

They also have plans to go as a family, with all the Montaners – their brothers-in-law Mau and Ricky , and his in-laws Ricardo Montaner and his wife, Marlene Rodríguez-, to Las Vegas for the Latin Grammy awards gala on 18 November.

Camilo, the most nominated artist of the night with ten nominations, does not conceive “what it is like to be happier than now”, but he knows that probably “everything will feel more real as time goes by”.

Both are excited by the distinction, as Evaluna and s also part of “Amen”, a song he made with Camilo, his father and his brothers Mau and Ricky, which competes in the category of “Song of the year”.

But they confess that the work plans are diluted in their mind when they think of having their baby in their arms “at the end of March, beginning of April”.

“It was a surprise, we did not expect it, but it could not arrive in a better moment “, indicated Camilo, who revealed that during the second part of his European tour” we were already traveling with Indigo “.

And precisely Indigo is the name of the song that was presented this Wednesday and that It soon became number one on the Apple Music platform in Latin America and Spain, where the video clip was recorded, and the fifth most viewed YouTube video in the United States.

So far, and with Just one day old, “Indigo” already has more than 12 million views on the world’s most popular video platform.