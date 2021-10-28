brad-pitt-loses-ability-to-regain-custody-of-his-children

Los Angeles, USA

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt’s appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle for Angelina Jolie.

The court denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for not sufficiently disclosing his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

The decision of the State Supreme Court finalizes that decision. It means that the fight over the couple’s five youngest children, which was coming to an end, could only just begin.

“Millisecond. Jolie is focused on her family and is pleased that her children’s well-being is not guided by unethical behavior,” said her attorney, Robert Olson, in an email.

Pitt’s attorney had previously argued that Jolie’s effort to disqualify the judge was aimed at preventing her provisional custody decision, which was in Pitt’s favor, from taking effect.

A statement by a Pitt representative on Wednesday said the Supreme Court decision “does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence that led the trial judge, and the many experts who testified, to reach a clear conclusion about what it is best for children’s interests. . “

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among the most prominent couples in Hollywood during 12 years. A former Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John Ouderkirk officiated at her wedding of 2014, then was hired to oversee her divorce when Jolie filed a request to dissolve the marriage in 2016.

Decided that the couple divorced in 2019, but separated the child custody issues.

Jolie and Pitt have six children: Maddox aged 20, Pax aged 17, Zahara aged 16 years, Shiloh of 15 years, Vivienne of 13 years and Knox of 13 years. Only the five minors are subject to custody decisions.