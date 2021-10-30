Ballistic Protection Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2021 | BAE Systems ,3M ,Rheinmetall AG

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Ballistic Protection Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Ballistic Protection market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

BAE Systems (United Kingdom),3M (United States),Rheinmetall AG(Germany),Koninklijke Ten Cate bv(Netherlands),Point Blank Enterprises Inc(United States),Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd(Australia),MKU Limited(India),Elmon(Greece),FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd(Israel),Permali (United Kingdom),

Ballistic protection is the most common type of body armour and is also popularly known as â€˜bulletproof vestâ€™ or â€˜bullet-resistant armourâ€™. This type of body armour provides resistance to bullets, though exactly what types of bullets to resist depends on the level the armour is categorized at. Ballistic protection levels are assigned based on the ammunition the body armour can stop, with higher levels capable of resisting stronger ammunition. A bulletproof vest at Level IIIa can stop the vast majority of ammunition used in handguns and is the strongest soft body armour available. Higher levels require rigid plates made from materials like Ceramics or Polyethylene.

Type (Soft Armor, Hard Armor, Protective Headgear, Vehicle Armor), Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform (Land, Airborne, Marine), Technology (Hard Armor, Soft Armor), Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Threat Level (Level II & Level IIA, Level III & Level IIIA, Level IV & above)

Market Trends:

Demand forNeed for lightweight comfortable and high-strength materials

along with functionality

Market Drivers:

Rising geopolitical pressures in developing markets

Changing battlefield scenarios

Increasing demand for personal protection

Challenges:

The high cost of lightweight armour and ballistic composite materials

Opportunities:

Rapidly increasing demand in the Asia Pacific region

Advancements in ballistic protection composite materials

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

