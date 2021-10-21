aramis-villalona-and-el-prodigio-unite-in-controversial-theme-“if-the-mother-gave-it-to-me”

The typical merenguero el Prodigio joined his colleague Aramis Villalona in the song “If the mother gave it to me”, a composition that has attracted the attention of the public and netizens on social networks.

The song, which has been controversial since its release, was recorded by the renowned merengueros, in their areas, so it promises to be one of the best musical collaborations of the tropical genre.

“What an honor for me; @elprodigiord joined, in my new song “If the mother gave it to me.” Let the Cibao get ready, the juidero is coming. Very soon in your city. Here I leave you a bit so that you can enjoy it as I am enjoying it ”, said Aramis after announcing the featuring.

It should be noted that last September the merenguero appeared before the National Commission of Public Spectacles and Radio (CNER) to exchange ideas with the president of the organization Joseph Báez after the disclosure of the topic ” If the mother gave it to me ”. Aramis went to the body that watches over the good habits of the Dominican in the company of his lawyer Omar Rafael Cornielle Rivera.

Villalona at that time had to change some lyrics of the “funny” theme that is going well on social networks.

“If the mother gave it to me” form part of what is new by Aramis Villalona, ​​who has partnered with the company Cornielle & Cornielle Music, to launch the new musical single by his artist on the market, and on all digital music platforms.

Villalona, ​​member of a dynasty of merengueros of principality in Dominican music, explained that the song tells a story of daily life where the man in love seeks to reach the mother through the child.

‘Si la mama gave me lo’ is available on all platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Iheartradio, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer and Tik Tok.