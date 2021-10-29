anuel-launches-his-new-song-and-music-video-“dictaudura”

The Puerto Rican rapper and composer Anuel AA released his new reggaeton song and music video “Dictaudura” this Friday, which will be part of his next album called “Las Leyendas Never Die”.

“Dictaudura” was produced by Subelo Neo and Machael, and written by Anuel and Mora, while the music video was directed by Anuel and filmed in Miami.

“For a year, my fans have been hoping it will release more music and I’ve been teasing a new album, and we’re finally here, “says the artist in the note.

The images share the life of a young college student and basketball athlete who He is in love with a girl, who has a boyfriend but with whom he starts a secret relationship.

In the video, Anuel draws a sports plot inspired by the legendary NBA basketball player, Michael Jordan, who began his career playing in college.

The rapper explained that “the concept of this video was to establish in the message e that all legends have a story of where they began, which has become their legacy. “

” The video for “Dictaudura” is one of many that I direct and wanted the plot to guide to my fans through a concept storyboard for my upcoming album Legends Never Die, “he added.

” I can’t wait for you to see what’s to come, but I want you to be inspired by the concept of legends of the way in which they have influenced my career and my history “, underlined the artist.

Anuel’s interest in basketball comes from afar and, at the beginning of this year , the rapper became an investor and owner of the local team Capitanes de Arecibo, of the National Superior Basketball League (BNS) of Puerto Rico.

He is also the main sponsor of the Superior National League of Women’s Basketball in Puerto Rico, whose players wear a logo on their uniforms with Anuel’s famous phrase: “Real Hasta La Muerte.”

Her next album, the third after “Real Hasta La Muerte” and “Emmanuel”, will come after his collaboration project with international Latin artist Ozuna in the collaborative project “Los Dioses”, launched on 22 January 2021.

Anuel, who is internationally recognized as the pioneer of Latin Trap, was arrested and served a sentence of 30 months in jail in Puerto Rico. Upon his departure in 2018 he released his successful album “Real Hasta La Muerte”.