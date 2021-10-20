anuel-aa:-the-kiss-he-did-not-give-to-a-fan

Anuel AA is in the mouth of the show business. The fault was the kiss that he did not give to a fanatic. The Puerto Rican urban interpreter rejected the lips of a fan and was recorded in an audiovisual material that quickly became viral on social networks.

The rejection did not go down well with many of his followers, who complained to him The action, recorded last Monday at the Manuel Petaca Iguina Coliseum in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, where he attended a basketball game.

Anuel was in the coliseum when the young Raissa Gurrola Laguna approached him He approached to ask for a photo, which he accepted, but she wanted something more and tried to kiss him, to which the singer quickly dodged her, turning sideways.

Given what happened, the bodyguards of Anuel took him away from the young woman, while she left with a disappointed face.

Then came the criticism against the reggaeton and he, in a good mood, apologized: “I give my life for my fans I swear to you but call an ambulance. I’m here dying of laughter. The internet is still inviting !!!!!!! Sorry to this fanatic for putting this my love I love you, but I had to post it !!!!!! “.

Faced with the teasing for not achieving her goal, the girl from” fame “· he took it as a joke and replied to the urban exponent:” I hope I won’t fail next time, “he wrote.