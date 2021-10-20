Angelina Jolie, at a film premiere, as “mother hen” of children who have grown up

Angelina Jolie exhibited at the premiere of the film “Eternals” a rare family image (in 2019 was the previous one) since that black September of 2016 when the world was overwhelmed by the news that the perfect couple that he formed with Brad Pitt had come to an end.

With the unexpected divorce he ran the fate of six children who are currently adolescents and begin to test the reflectors of their parents’ fame with a different conscience, especially their mother, whom they accompanied (five of the six) to the premiere of “Eternals”, in Los Angeles, Monday night.

The gala was attended by Madoxx, 20; Zahara, from 16; Shiloh, from 15 and twins Knox and Vivienne, from 13. The only one missing was Pax, 17 years.

In the film, Jolie plays to Thena, a warrior with immense speed, strength and stamina.

The public appearance of Jolie and her heirs overflowed the flashes of photographers and is trending news in the media that broadcast celebrity news.

The press of the heart is focused on Zahara, from 16, who wore the same Elie Saab dress that her mother wore during the Oscars from 2014.

“We use old clothes and recycle my clothes,” Jolie commented on the “Eternals” catwalk about the clothes that their children wore in the movie gala.

+ Legal battle

The photographs come out in the middle of the battle they have fought for five years for custody of her children, which a judge decided to be shared.

She even said that three of the adolescents were willing to speak before the judge against their father.

“The children, whose custody is being a problem, are old enough to understand what is happening. The trial will impact them emotionally in a necessary way, “commented Jolie’s attorney, adding:” Putting children through a process that will be sterile and void is beyond unjustified. It’s cruel. ”

” Brangelina “, as the union between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is popularly known, garnered millions of followers and remained on the crest of the wave during the 12 years that they lasted together.

The history of this family began in 2004. By then Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were recovering from their breakup with Billy Bob Thorton the year before.

The two actors, Pitt and Jolie, co-starred in the romantic comedy “Mr & Mrs Smith”, a fiction in which They were both a peculiar marriage.

Love jumped from the screen to reality and, although at first it was an open secret, in April 2005, three months after Brad announced his divorce with Jennifer, the “Brangelina” became a fact with the appearance of their first photos together.

However, the confirmation official on the part of the couple did not arrive until di In December of the same year (although they had spent the summer together), when Brad announced that he was going to be the adoptive father of Angelina’s two children.

After that, the couple had three biological children at the same time. over the years, and Angelina carried out another half-adoption, of which Brad obtained paternity as well.

Upon reaching 10 years as a couple, “Brangelina” became a married couple. As if it were a fairy tale, the two actors were married in a castle on the French coast on 23 August 2005, during an intimate secret ceremony with only 20 invited .

+ Divorce

In July of 2016, the couple, who had continued with their appearances and displays of love, was pictured having breakfast as a family during her twins’ eighth birthday.

Two months later, unexpectedly, Angelina filed for divorce after two years of marriage and twelve years together in total.

Rumors of all kinds circulated about the causes that led to the breakup.

In January of 2017, both actors announced in a statement that they would carry the separation process with discretion so as not to hurt your children. In reality they did not succeed and the courts and the media were their next scenarios.