Andrés Cepeda leaves Resident's side in controversy over J Balvin's “hot dog”

Andrés Cepeda referred to the controversy between J Balvin and Residente, after the Puerto Rican criticized the Colombian for calling for a boycott of the Latin Grammys and compared his music to a “hot dog cart”, when there is artists who make songs worthy of Michelin stars.

“You are very right (Resident), there is music for all moments, tastes (…) There is more exquisite music for more exquisite moments and there is Simpler music for simpler moments and it seems to me that they do not necessarily make it bad, but rather it is different, it is music for different moments “, points out the Colombian singer-songwriter.

The subject was raised with Cepeda later that he referred to his new song “If everything is finished”, which he released this week with the Mexican Joss Favela, which for him is special because it has “very deep, very beautiful concepts, very rich lyrics to hear, very well written, a delicious melody “.

” That is one thing that I miss a bit of n Our pop music, which fuses a lot with other genres and that’s fine, but it’s good to sit down and listen to well-written lyrics, with a well-felt thing, with a very special melody, with a large arrangement, very careful, with a sense a little more artistic, “he says.

About to complete 30 years of a long and rewarding career, which includes three Latin Grammy Awards and many radio successes, Andrés Cepeda confesses in an interview with Efe that he is living his best moment and dares to think that “there is still a lot of music to do”.

“I feel that I am in a very important moment of my career: it is when I have the most audience, when I have more opportunities to present my music (…) I would like to think that there is still a lot of time and a lot of music to do “, reveals Cepeda.

Precisely the interpreter of hits such as “Lo mejor que hay en mi vida” or “Desesperado” values ​​the possibility of continuing to grow by meeting new composers such as Favela and to work “with other artists”.

“New horizons and new ideas are opening up and as long as there is this desire to make music and to continue creating different things, I think we will continue with the idea of that the race is still on, that it is still starting in many aspects, “he says.

+ “If everything ends”

Cepeda’s new single is a nostalgic ballad like the ones that have characterized his career and talks about the end of a relationship, its consequences and the fear of losing the other person permanently.

“I like everything about the song: I like the melody, the lyrics, the story, where it is born, the concept that everything ends but sometimes one is not able to accept that things are finished. (…) I liked putting together a very Mexican style, very much in his Joss way of writing songs, and mixing that with a very rock / pop sound “, he assures.

The Colombian also he valued the experience of having worked with the singer of “The magic of your eyes”, whom he “had been following the track” for some time. worlds, Joss’s and mine, I found a lot of fun. He is a very talented guy, very cool and with whom we have plans to continue making music together. We got on very well. “

+ After the pandemic

For Cepeda, made known as vocalist of the rock band Poligamia in the nineties, returning to the stage last August with Fonseca, his “compadre”, on a tour of the United States was “very exciting” because “although we were very active with the topic of streaming and virtual presentations, doing one thing and the other, it is certainly not the same as being in front of an audience “.

” Being on stage again , with the audience (…) with the people singing, we did not imagine that we were going to get so excited when that moment arrived. We enjoyed it very much, we made 11 cities in the US, four shows are waiting for us in Colombia, we go to other countries, “he says.

The Colombian singer also reflected on an experience he lived many years ago when he had a vocal accident that forced him to be in “total silence” for two months and that showed him that everything could have ended.

“When one is silent and with himself he begins to think a number of things, to understand things that sometimes the bustle and the conversation that one has with the world, does not allow it. After I returned, I started my therapy very slowly, so that I could sing again in peace and calm and when I recovered my voice I was very grateful to have come out of that experience well, “he concludes.