ana-de-armas-is-chosen-to-star-in-the-john-wick-spinoff,-“ballerina”

‘Ballerina’, the John Wick spin-off currently being prepared by Lionsgate, has set its sights on Ana de Armas, the latest Bond girl from ‘No Time to Die’, to join the film as protagonist.

The Deadline media has reported the start of the negotiations that, although they are not definitive at the moment, they point out that the study wants the actress to resume the small role she did in ‘ John Wick 3: Parabellum ‘, where he gave life to a young dancer who is preparing to be a murderer.

Although at the moment it is only a possibility, the news indicates that the study intends to include cameos by others Interpreters of the saga in the film, such as Keanu Reeves or Anjelica Huston.

Hollywood focused on De Armas as never before after his participation as co-star in ‘Daggers in the back ‘, role that led to her being chosen by her co-star, Daniel Craig, to appear in’ James Bond: No time to mo rir ‘, with a brief but very striking role.

The film will be directed by Len Wiseman from a script by Shay Hatten, writer from Parabellum and co-author of’ Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder ‘. The film will have Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelsk as producers, as well as the directors of the saga John Wick, Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa, as supervisors.

Along with ‘Ballerina’, Lionsgate TV is preparing a prequel series titled ‘The Continental’ for the Starz. Meanwhile, fans of the franchise will be able to shorten the wait with the arrival of ‘John Wick’ 4 in May 2022.