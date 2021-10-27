Alejandro Fernández donates $ 100,000 to migrant causes

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández donated 100, 000 dollars in earnings from his US musical tour to a campaign that fights against the separation of immigrant families in United States.

The so-called “Foal” presented a check for that amount to Families Belong Together during a concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, the campaign reported Tuesday.

“Music is a legacy of my family and I am very moved by the fact that my tour has a positive impact on the lives of families separated on the border,” Fernández said in a statement sent by his representative to AP. “I am very proud to be part of the work Families Belong Together does to bring families together.”

Families Belong Together is a campaign by the National Domestic Workers Alliance group created in response to separation policies from Migrant families on the US southern border during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Almost 250 different organizations that promote immigration policies favorable to immigrants participate in the campaign.

“We are honored to be beneficiaries and collaborate with Alejandro Fernández,” said Paola Luisi, director from Families Belong Together, in a statement. “Thanks to your support, we can continue to strengthen our fight for dignity, justice, and compassion for migrant and immigrant families and defend our community from cruel immigration policies.”

Fernández announced in April his American tour and his collaboration with the campaign. The tour is titled “Made in Mexico”, just like his last album, and ended the weekend after passing through cities such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Miami and New York.

Last year, the singer won the Latin Grammy for best ranchera / mariachi music album for “Made in Mexico.”