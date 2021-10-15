alejandra-espinoza:-“the-reality-was-that-i-ran-into-a-bad-doctor”

Alejandra Espinoza lived the scare of her life in a hospital. Stroke, paralysis or multiple sclerosis were attributed to her without being true and she blames the doctor who treated her in emergency, making a wrong diagnosis of her health when she was hospitalized nine days ago.

“The reality was that I ran into a bad doctor. I go to the emergency room, they do all the tests and the doctor I run into, the neurologist at the hospital where I am admitted, that neurologist was a very bad neurologist because he began to medicate me as if I had had an epilepsy attack. That medicine was very strong, in addition to all the scares that it made me go through, “said the host of Nuestra Belleza Latina, from Univision.

The television presenter commented on the podcast “Between sisters”, with her sister Damarys Jiménez, that she had not offered details of what happened because she did not like to ever feel like a victim of nothing, and unless they feel sorry for her.

“As soon as I left the hospital, I wanted to go back to to work because I don’t like to victimize myself, to feel that people feel sorry for me. Like the rest of the world, I have good days, bad days, “he explained about what he went through until he got to the hospital. the emergency neurologist told him that all the symptoms indicated that he had multiple sclerosis.

“Everything that doctor did was negligence … No one knew how to tell me anything, all the tests were fine, but the doctor said things one worse than the other. I had no pain, I had no discomfort, what made me sick was the medicine “, he said.

When elaborating on the subject, he said: “He has already arrived and begins to tell me: – Is there a person in your family who has multiple sclerosis?” And I do not’. ‘It’s that I think that’s where things are going,’ he tells me. Do you know what went through my head at that moment? What I experienced those days in the hospital was very strong because nobody knew how to tell me anything. My exams came and it was like everything is fine, but the doctor said: – I think that this is where things are going. ‘ Everything he said to me ‘this way goes’ nothing was positive, everything was like super negative “.

Then the presenter was seen by another neurologist, who finally gave her the correct diagnosis: a migraine complex.

“I went to see another neurologist on Monday and that neurologist was the one who told me: – I don’t understand why that neurologist sent you medicine for epilepsy to begin with. ‘ I didn’t understand why they gave me the medicine they gave me, I didn’t understand that doctor why he told me everything else the doctor told me. I ran into the wrong doctor, that was the reality, “he stressed.

Espinoza will return this Sunday to host the television program ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, from Univisión, after last week Giselle Blondet covered her.