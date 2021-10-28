alec-baldwin's-accidental-shooting-case-becomes-complex,-without-accusations-or-conclusions

The authorities of the county of Santa Fe (New Mexico, USA) found in the study where Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins some 500 cartridges with ammunition, among the who believe that there may be real bullets mixed with false projectiles.

The Santa Fe Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, was extremely cautious during his speech at a press conference, held this Wednesday, in which confirmed that they located the gun and the bullet that killed the cinematographer of the western shoot “Rust” last Thursday.

The pistol, a Colt revolver 45, is one of the almost 600 objects that the authorities have confiscated after inspecting the study, where they found some 500 ammunition cartridges that Sheriff Mendoza described as a mixture of “blank cartridges, fake bullets” and what they suspect could be “real bullets.”

A these heights of the investigation, the authorities Santa Fe ades do not dare to give conclusions and they shuffle all possible scenarios, including the imputation of some of those involved in the filming.

But before the questions of the press on the possible legal responsibility of Baldwin, who in addition to being the protagonist of the film that was being shot is one of the producers, the bailiff stressed that “no one is ruled out.”

The only confirmation until the moment is that the revolver that Baldwin fired was stored next to two other weapons, one modified so that it could not fire live ammunition and another made of plastic.

But on Thursday afternoon Baldwin received in hand the authentic revolver loaded with at least one bullet seconds before rehearsing a scene in which he had to aim at the objective of the camera handled by Hutchins, whom he killed with a shot that also wounded the director of the film in the shoulder, Joel Souza.

It is known that this revolver passed through two other hands before it Give Baldwin: Dave Halls, the assistant director, and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the production gunsmith.

“The investigation will continue and, if the sheriff’s office determines that there has been a crime and there is probable cause, there will be arrests and charges will be filed, “said Mendoza, who insisted that” when there are weapons around, security must be extreme “

He added, in any case, that both Baldwin as the rest of the people were collaborating with the investigation.

The authorities also confirmed that there were no images of the shooting, which occurred during a trial.

For its part, the Santa Fe County Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was prepared to press charges, “if the investigation so determines,” but emphasized that she does not want to make any hasty decisions.

As the official inquiries, other details have become known, such as that the assistant who handed the gun to Baldwin was fired from another filming in 2019 for a similar incident with a gun that fortunately did not injure anyone.

The statements of team members who worked on the filming of ” Rust “describe a precarious work environment in which protests piled up and half a dozen employees resigned on the same day of the accident.

Two other weapons were seized, including a single-action revolver that may have been modified and a plastic pistol that was described as a revolver, authorities said.

“We suspect there were other actual rounds, but that depends on the test. But right now we are going to determine how they got there, why they were there, because they shouldn’t have been, ”Mendoza said.

District attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators still can’t say if it was negligence or by whom. He called it a complex case that will require further investigation and analysis.

“It will take a lot more facts, corroborated facts, before we can reach that standard of criminal negligence,” he said.

Investigators said they plan to follow up on reports of other incidents involving gun failures on the set.

Mike Tristano, a veteran gunsmith or weapons specialist for movies, is He was alarmed to hear that there were real rounds mixed with blank bullets and fictitious rounds.

“I find it scary,” said Tristano. “In more than 600 movies and TV series that I did, we never had a real round on set.”

The shot has baffled Hollywood professionals and it has sparked calls to better regulate firearms on film sites or even ban them in the age of realistic computer-generated imagery. Court records say that an assistant director took the gun from a wheelbarrow and indicated that it was safe to use by shouting “cold weapon.”

The gunman in the film, Hannah Gutiérrez Reed, said that He checked the fake bullets on the day of the shooting to make sure none were “hot.” He also told a detective that while the weapons used for the filming were in storage during the team’s lunch break, the ammunition was left in an unsecured cart, according to a search warrant published Wednesday before the press conference. .

Gutiérrez Reed told a detective that live ammunition was never kept on set.

When contacted by The Associated Press on Wednesday, she declined to comment. On Monday he said in a text message that he was looking for a lawyer.

Assistant director David Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin before the shooting, said Gutierrez Reed generally opened the hatch of the gun and spinning the drum, though he couldn’t remember if he did it before the shooting. He said he only remembered seeing three rounds in the gun, according to the order.

After the shooting, Halls brought the gun to Gutiérrez Reed and said he saw five rounds in the gun, at least four of them “false” indicated by a hole in the side and a cover in the round. Halls said there was also a casing on the pistol that did not have the cap and did not have the hole that indicated it was a fake, according to the court order.

“David indicated that the incident was not a deliberate act, ”according to a warrant issued Wednesday to search a truck used on set.

Baldwin, 63, known for his roles in “30 Rock”, “The Departed” (“The infiltrators”) and “The Hunt for Red October” (“The hunt for Red October”), in addition to his personification of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”, has described the event as a “tragic accident.”

The pistol that Baldwin used was one of three that the armourer had placed in a wheelbarrow outside of the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records.

Souza, who was behind Hutchins, told investigators that there should never be live bullets near the scene.

The authorities have seized three revol black veres, gun belts with holsters, boxes of ammunition, a fanny pack with ammunition, various used casings and articles of clothing and swabs with what was believed to be blood.

The production of “Rust ”Has been plagued by disputes in the workplace since the beginning in early October. Hours before the shooting, several members of the camera crew left the set amid disagreements over working conditions, including security procedures.

It is unlikely that Baldwin, in his acting role, be held criminally or civilly responsible for the tragedy. However, as a producer, he is among a long list of film associates who could face some sort of liability.

Colleagues have raised concerns about Halls’ safety record in two previous productions . Halls has not returned phone calls or emails seeking comment.

Rust Movie Productions, the production company, says it is cooperating with Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and conducting its own internal review of procedures with the closure of production.