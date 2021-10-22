alec-baldwin,-one-more-accident-with-bullets-that-should-have-been-blank

The accident in which the American actor Alec Baldwin has been involved, who today killed one person and injured another by firing a pistol that was supposedly a blank during the filming of a movie, It is reminiscent of other similarities that have taken place while filming movies or music videos.

In addition to the deceased woman, identified as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42 years), the shots also wounded the director of the film, Joel Souza (48), who was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Christus St. Vincent medical center in the vicinity of Santa Fe, in the state of New Mexico (USA).

– Apart from that of Baldwin, the best known case is that of Brandon Lee, model and actor American martial artist and son of Linda Emery and famous martial artist Bruce Lee, who passed away on 31 March 1993, at 28 years of age, during the filming of the movie “El Cuervo”, after receiving a 11 mm caliber bullet instead of a blank cartridge.

The accident occurred due to an error in the handling of real cartridges used in the filming due to lack of budget.

– In January 2017, Another young actor aged 28, Johann Ofner, died after being shot in the chest while filming a hip hop music video, in a bar in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia .

The actors and the team had carried out a general rehearsal for the shooting sequences “without testing the firearms”, which was also later found to be loaded with illegal ammunition, according to what emerged of the investigation.

– American actor and model Jon-Erik Hexum, television sex symbol in the years 80, died in October 2018 after spending several days in a coma as a result of the accident he suffered while filming the seventh episode of “Cover U p “, the series that he starred in with Jennifer O’Neil and that launched him to fame.

Hexum joked with a blank pistol being shot in the temple, an impact that was fatal, Since the weapon was very close to the head, the shot pierced the skull and some bone fragments damaged the brain. He had not reached the 27 years.