alec-baldwin:-“i-am-heartbroken”

Alec Baldwin is devastated: “I am heartbroken for her husband, her son and all those who knew and loved Halyna,” he said in his first public statements about the fatal accident in which he shot the director of photography during the filming of ‘Rust’.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and deeply admired colleague. I am cooperating fully with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family, “said Baldwin.

The actor fired a gun on Thursday props on the set of a western and killed the cinematographer as well as injuring the film’s director. Police are investigating what happened.

It was unclear if Baldwin was acting at the time of the shooting or how many rounds were fired and little was known about the weapon.

The striking images of Baldwin, known for his roles in the series “30 Rock” and films such as “The Hunt for Red October”, as well as his impersonation of former President Donald Trump in “Saturday Night Live” showed him in anguish outside the Santa Fe police station on Thursday.

In the photograph A crestfallen Alec Baldwin is seen bowing his head and putting his right hand on his knee as he talks on his cell phone in the parking lot in front of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer of the film, and production director, Joel Souza, was were shot on set in the desert south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States, according to Santa Fe County Police Department officials.

Alec Baldwin of 63 years, he allegedly asked several times, “Why was I given a (loaded) hot gun?” after the accident.

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by detectives. He offered his statements and answered their questions. He came voluntarily, and left the building after the interrogation was over,” reported a spokesman from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.