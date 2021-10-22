alec-baldwin-cried-in-anguish-after-killing-cinematographer

Alec Baldwin was seen crying outside the police station on Thursday after accidentally killing the director of photography during filming, The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

Halyna Hutchins , director of photography for the film “Rust,” and production director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the set in the desert south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States, according to department officials. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is a distraught Alec Baldwin in the parking lot in front of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the shooting at the set of the movie Rust.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that a prop pistol that Baldwin was using killed a crew member and injured the director.

Alec Baldwin, 63, allegedly asked several times: “Why did I get a (loaded) hot gun?” after the accident.

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by detectives. He offered his statements and answered their questions. He came voluntarily, and left the building after the interrogation was over,” reported a spokesman from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.