alec-baldwin-accidentally-kills-cinematographer-during-movie-shoot

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA

Authorities opened an investigation after confirming that a prop gun fired by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who produces and stars in a western, killed the cinematographer and injured the film’s director.

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the film “Rust,” and production director Joel Souza, were shot Thursday on the set in the desert south of Santa Fe, according to county Police Department officials. from Santa Fe.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to New Mexico University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, she said. Souza, from 48, was transported by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was treated.

The production of the film was suspended.

According to a Baldwin spokesperson, an accident related to a missile firing of a salute prop pistol occurred on the set, although a charge without a metallic projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance.

Baldwin, 68, was seen crying outside the police station Thursday, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. It was not possible to obtain statements from the actor at the moment.

The International Syndicate of Cinematographers confirmed the death of Hutchins.

“The details are unclear at this time, but we are working to learn more, and we support an in-depth investigation of this tragic event,” said John Lindley, president of the union, and Rebecca Rhine, its executive director, in a statement. Hutchins was the cinematographer on 2020 ‘s action film “Archenemy,” starring Joe Manganiello. A graduate of 2015 from the American Film Institute, she was named a “Rising Star” by American Cinematographer magazine at 2019.

“I am so sad to lose Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set, “said Adam Egypt, director of” Archenemy, “on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent absolutely committed to art and cinema.”

Baldwin had previously teamed up as a producer with Souza on the 2019 film “Crown Vic” (“While the City Sleeps”), in which Thomas Jane plays a veteran LAPD looking for two violent bank robbers. Sousa’s first film was “Hanna’s Gold” by 2010, about a treasure hunt, starring Luke Perry.

Agents came around 14: 00 hours to the set located in Bonanza Creek Ranch after a call to the emergency number 911 alerted that a person had been shot at the scene, said Juan Rios, Police spokesman.

Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired, he added.

“This investigation remains open and active,” Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in relation to this incident. Detectives continue to question witnesses. ”

Filming for “Rust” was scheduled through early November, according to a statement from the New Mexico Office of Film.

The film is about a 13 year old boy who must fend for himself and take care of his younger brother after the death of his parents in Kansas in the 1880, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teenager runs away with his grandfather, played by Baldwin, after being sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28 and son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died after being shot by a caliber weapon. 44 during the filming of a scene from the movie “The Crow” (“The Raven”) . The weapon was supposed to fire salvos, but a necropsy revealed the presence of a bullet near his spine.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a salute prop gun while pretending to play Russian roulette with a. . 44 on the set of the television series “Cover Up”.