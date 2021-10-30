AI in Space Exploration Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Pilot.ai, Flyby Nav, PrecisionHawk

The “AI in Space Exploration – Market Development Outlook” Study has been added to AMA repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Orbital ATK (A Northrop Grumman Company) (United States),DARPA (United States),Neurala (United States) ,Descartes Labs (United States),KittyHawk (United States) ,Iris Automation, Inc. (United States) ,Flyby Nav (United States),PrecisionHawk (United States) ,Pilot.ai (United States),MRX Global Holding Corp. (United States) ,.

Definition:

Although astronauts are trained physically and psychologically to deal with extreme space situations, living in a confined space with no gravity could sometimes be stressful and could hamper their decision-making processes. This is where artificial intelligence is coming into the picture. Several years after the first moon landing, experts are now looking at emerging technologies to understand the space exploration a little better. With recent breakthroughs and discoveries, AI has been showing immense potential in space exploration, such as global navigation, earth observation, and communications to and fro. Historically, machine learning algorithms have been used in monitoring the spacecraft, autonomous navigation of the spacecraft, controlling systems, and intelligently detecting objects in the route. And now, in a bid to help astronauts, AI-based assistants are being created to aid astronauts in their missions to Mars and beyond. These assistants are designed to understand and predict the requirements of the crew and comprehend astronautsâ€™ emotions and their mental health.

What’s Trending in Market:

The Increasing the Level of the Autonomy and Automation in the Space Exploration

Market Growth Drivers:

The Growing Numbers of Space Missions across the Globe Boosting the Demand for the AI Technology

Space Exploration Gives Rise to Humongous Amounts of Data That Cannot Be Analyzed Through Human Intelligence

The Capability of AI Technology to Make Decisions without Specific Commands from the Mission Control



The Global AI in Space Exploration segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Robotic arms, Rovers, Space probes, Others), Application (Remote sensing and monitoring, Communications, Robotics, Data analytics, Reusable launch and manned vehicles, Asteroid mining, Remote missions), End Users (Government, Commercial), Function of Technique (Foundational Layer, Behavioral Layer, Sensory Layer, Cognitive Layer, Combination)

With the multiple advantages of technology, cost and service, many major developed rapidly. They kept leading domestic market and on the other way actively developing international market and seizing market share, becoming the backbone of Global AI in Space Exploration industry. It is understood that currently domestic players has been massively used by operators in China.

***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]

