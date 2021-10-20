After the scandal, Maite Perroni confirms a relationship with Claudia Martín's ex-husband: “Things were not as they were told”

A few months ago Maite Perroni was branded as the third in discord between the marriage of actress Claudia Martín and producer Andrés Tovar, today the exRBD confirmed the romance with Tovar, but clarified that “things were not how they were told. ”

Through her social networks, the protagonist of“ Dark Desire ”published a series of photographs with the producer with a long message in which they made their relationship official and a brief explanation

“A few months ago a magazine published a series of lies about us, defamed and caricatured us. We did not talk about it before because we are acting legally, but today, our lawyers allowed us to do it, “Perroni said in the publication where he is seen kissing Tovar.

The singer also said that both have experienced manipulation, blackmail and harassment, to the extent that they have also endangered the integrity of their family and those close to them.

We want to be part of this media circus (which seems to have to endure those of us who dedicate ourselves to the medium of the show, since under the pretext of “freedom of expression” limits are broken in which people’s lives are violated and destroyed ). That is why it is very important for us to clarify this situation ”, explained Maite.

The happy couple said that they have both been friends for 20 years and they met at one point in their a life in which both were living a duel after having ended a sentimental relationship.

“It was for this reason that for the first time since we met, we gave ourselves the opportunity to discover each other from another place, from see each other with different eyes and today we are very happy together “, he pointed out.

It is recalled that in June the magazine TV Notes published an alleged infidelity of Perroni with Tovar when the producer was still married to the actress Claudia Martín . They both immediately denied it and Maite’s lawyer declared that he would file a legal process for defamation, although after a few months, the actress did not comment on the lawsuit again until today in the publication of the photographs on Instagram.

In a broadcast of the morning program “Sale el Sol” issued in June of this year, the hosts confirmed the break between Andrés and Claudia.

The couple had not been together for a long time. married, but the dream wedding was only one of the triggers of an alleged infidelity which triggered the separation between both parties.