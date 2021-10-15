Adele comes back “stronger” with her first single in six years

The British singer Adele assured this Friday that she feels “strong” when presenting in the United Kingdom “Easy On Me”, the single from her new album, “30”, which will be released on sale on 19 November and is her first job in six years.

The artist, born in 1988 in London, explained in an interview to the BBC2 radio station that, after difficult years, he feels in a position of “strength” that allows him to express “vulnerability”.

About the album, in which he addresses her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019, she confessed that it was “hard work.”

“I sang things that I didn’t even know I was feeling or thinking, but I’m very proud of him “, said the singer, who pointed out that, after a time when he had lost the ability to appreciate the gift of music, it served him” as an escape “.

His new song is a piano ballad in which she seems to address her ex-husband and 8-year-old son Angelo to explain why they broke up .

The video clip in black and white that changes to color in the middle, directed by Xavier Dolan and filmed in September in Canada, was published at midnight on YouTube, and now has more than eighteen million views all over the world.