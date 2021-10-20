Acroarte will recognize Emilia Pereyra, Persio Maldonado and Elsa Núñez

The journalist and writer Emilia Pereyra, the director of the newspaper El Nuevo Diario, Persio Maldonado and the famous visual arts artist Elsa Núñez complete the eleven personalities that the Association of Art Chroniclers (Acroarte) will recognize, in the tenth edition of the Journalistic Merit Award 2021.

At the gala that will take place on Tuesday 26 of this month, dedicated in this time the prominent journalist and writer Carlos Batista Matos, the acroartists Alejandro Sánchez (Santiago), Raymond Abad (New York), Johnny Romero (Florida) and Zinayda Rodríguez de Santo Domingo will also be recognized.

Emilia Pereyra has a career through which she has achieved important recognitions such as the National Journalism Award (2019), with success as a writer; while Persio Maldonado, as director of El Nuevo Diario, has forged an invaluable legacy in defense of the rights of citizens and practitioners of the profession; while Elsa Núñez carved out a reputation as a visual artist both in the country and abroad with talent and creativity.

Walkiria Almonte, director of production of World Television and artistic producer of the gala , announced that his team works to offer those present a special night. «This is an event of relevance for Acroarte and its membership, as well as for those personalities that will be honored. In this context, we are preparing an emotional evening, with an appropriate musical touch for each of the honorees. ”

The Journalistic Merit Award, founded on the 2012, It will be awarded in a ceremony sponsored by Cervecería Nacional Dominicana, Banco Popular Dominicano, the Ministry of Tourism, the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Altice Dominicana, Inicia and Grupo Ramos.

Pereyra, Maldonado and Núñez join the famous saxophonist and arranger Crispín Fernández, a great talent of popular music; to the television presenter and producer Paula Disla (“María Moñito”), defender of children’s rights and Magda Florencio, one of the pioneers of the social chronicle in Dominican journalism.

« This tenth edition of the Acroarte Award for Journalistic Merit reaffirms the strength and weight of our institution that continues to promote and support the best of art and culture throughout these 37 years since its foundation » , commented Emelyn Baldera, president of Acroarte.

«It will be an unforgettable night, a reunion between the acro-artist family, which needs a breath of festivity after the ravages caused by the pandemic and I thank in advance, the support from so many collaborators and sponsors who are supporting us, ”reiterated the journalist Baldera, who also revealed that veteran journalists Marivell Contreras and Santiago P. Acevedo will be the presenters of the gala.

The Committee Executive of Acroarte, in addition to President Emelyn Baldera, and It is made up of José D’Laura, César Dalmasí, Samir Saba, Elvira Lora, Claudio Concepción, Aridio Castillo, Eugenio Pérez and Hansel García.