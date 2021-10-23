abinader-congratulates-el-alfa-on-his-show-at-madison-square-garden

President Luis Abinader congratulated the urban singer El Alfa, after performing last night at a full house in Madison Square Garden, in New York, a scene coveted by many artists.

The president said that the singer with his show demonstrated that with effort, sacrifice and discipline success can be achieved.

In an expected presentation, El Alfa, also considered as “The Legend of Dembow”, appeared at the venue He was also accompanied by Fernando Villalona, ​​El Cherry Scom, J Balvin, Farruko, Dj Adonis and Mark B, Shelow Shaq.

“I congratulate the exponent of the urban genre Emanuel Herrera Batista, better known like @elalfaeljefe, for his big night at Madison Square Garden. El Alfa demonstrated that with effort, sacrifice and discipline, success can be achieved. Thank you for raising our flag. #OrgulloDominicano?